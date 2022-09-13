WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.

