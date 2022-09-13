ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 7

fKFraudci
3d ago

Everyone who plays the objective game needs to put themselves in the victim’s loved ones place. What if this person ended the life of someone you loved? What if it were your son? Your brother? Your best friend? My heart and prayers goes out to the victim’s family and loved ones.

Reply
2
Related
NewsTimes

Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay

MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
WILLINGTON, CT
FOX 61

$25K reward offered for information on 2019 homicide in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

PD: 2 teens charged in connection to Hamden shooting, carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July. Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Jimmy Mcgrath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Milford Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
News 12

Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School

A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford. Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a man was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy