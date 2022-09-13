Read full article on original website
fKFraudci
3d ago
Everyone who plays the objective game needs to put themselves in the victim’s loved ones place. What if this person ended the life of someone you loved? What if it were your son? Your brother? Your best friend? My heart and prayers goes out to the victim’s family and loved ones.
New Haven woman says her mom's gravestone was sent to wrong cemetery and is missing
Though her mom is buried at the New Haven cemetery, the only marker is a plastic one. Conspicuously absent, Gloria says, is the $3,000 gravestone she paid for.
NewsTimes
Peter Manfredonia's 2020 deadly CT crime spree case faces another delay
MILFORD — More than two years since police say Peter Manfredonia went on a crime spree that killed two people, attorneys asked to push the case back for another month. In a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, Judge Peter Brown agreed to continue the case and scheduled a remote hearing for Oct. 12 and an in-person hearing for Oct. 21.
Connecticut horse trainer pleads not guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An East Hampton woman, charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty related to horses she trained, entered a not guilty plea in Middletown Superior Court Thursday. Horse trainer Alexis Wall faces 20 counts of animal cruelty for her alleged abuse of horses that she...
$25K reward offered for information on 2019 homicide in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case. The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.
Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
PD: 2 teens charged in connection to Hamden shooting, carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested two teens in connection to a shooting and carjacking in July. Police said on July 21, 2022, officers responded to Third Street near Dixwell Avenue for the report of the shooting and carjacking. Police located a 46-year-old male victim, who said he was approached by two suspects who […]
Exclusive: Loved ones of East Hartford homicide victim speak out on tragic shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police continue to investigate what led up to Wednesday night's homicide which left a Waterbury man dead. Loved ones spoke exclusively to FOX61 about the victim. Detectives were by Park Avenue and Garden Street all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning combing through...
Register Citizen
Stamford woman who was shot mourned as a loving family member, a hard worker ‘and the life of the party’
STAMFORD — Family and friends of Stephanie Guirand, who was the victim of a shooting Tuesday night allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend, remembered her as a loving family member with a lively personality and sense of humor. “She loved hard,” said a cousin, Cynthia Delaneu, standing outside...
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Man free on $1M bond in Manchester shooting of teen
A Manchester man is free on $1 million bond while facing accusations that he fired a handgun at a group of teenage boys who had run through his backyard, hitting one of them in the arm, then chased the teens and hit another with a minivan. The suspect — Jaime...
News 12
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
New Haven man pleads guilty to forging checks to steal money from retired woman
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man has admitted to stealing more than $160,000 from a retired woman he worked for, the state's U.S. Attorney announced Thursday. Gregory Ivy, 23, pleaded guilty in front of a U.S. District judge in Bridgeport Thursday to one count of bank fraud.
Shelton Man Nabbed For Pulling Gun At Monroe Wine Shop, Police Say
Shoppers at a Fairfield County wine shop received quite a scare when they were quickly rushed to an adjacent store after a man walked inside and pointed a loaded gun. The incident took place in Monroe around 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the 574 Wines on Route 11. According...
Police: West Haven man arrested for calling in ferry bomb threat
A West Haven man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Port Jefferson Ferry Services.
Charges may be dropped against Randy Cox, who became paralyzed after being in police custody
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the charges against Cox have been dropped. At this time, the charges still remain but may be dropped in the future. NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returned to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Richard “Randy” Cox after he was paralyzed while in […]
Hartford police arrest man for filming witness testimony, threatening online
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he allegedly filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media. On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a tip regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a […]
News 12
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford. Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a man was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first...
Police investigation underway in Hamden
A police investigation is underway Friday morning in Hamden.
FOX 61
