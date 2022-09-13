Read full article on original website
ARDENT GOURMET: Nehalem, Oregon – North Coast Pinball, Buttercup Ice Creams & Chowders, Spirits of the West, North Coast Mudworks, and Wolfmoon Bakery
Nehalem is a rosy-cheeked town that — flowers in bloom and ghosted in river mist — Monet would have loved painting. Judging from the shops selling herbal remedies, tea, incense, quirky ceramics, and artisanal soap, the town has drawn gentle souls. You only wish that all the drivers on Highway 101, bisecting Nehalem, were equally gentle. You were rattled by one whose salty tongue would have benefited from artisanal soap.
Tillamook County Democrats Open Campaign Headquarters in Downtown Tillamook; Opening Celebration Sat. Sept. 17th
Tillamook County Democrats are proud and enthusiastic to announce that they have opened their 2022 Campaign Headquarters in downtown Tillamook, at 307 Main Av (across from the movie theater). The office will be open to the public Monday, September 12, through Saturday, November 12, 2-6pm weekdays, 10-4pm weekends. A Campaign Headquarters Opening Celebration will take place Saturday, September 17, 12-4pm. All are welcome.
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weekend Weather & Preparedness Tips 9/16/22
A trough of low pressure moved across, mainly to our north today, causing some light spotty precipitation in the area. We now watch a low pressure area that developed in the Gulf of Alaska that is diving down the coast tonight, causing mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. We still see the calm winds and a low near 45.
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Don’t fall for the storm drain ploy!
Oceanside faces a historic decision: whether to continue under the County’s governance as it has for 100 years, or to form a new city and manage its own affairs. We are the community leaders who initiated the incorporation petition. To earn a place on the ballot, the law required us to obtain signatures by at least 20% of Oceanside’s voters. We exceeded that. Then we had to compile an extensive “Economic Feasibility Statement” (EFS) for the County Commissioners to approve. Our EFS demonstrated that by 2024, the City of Oceanside will enjoy over $1 million a year in revenues, including $600,000 in TLT funds that now goes to the county. It also showed that this would amply cover the city’s anticipated service costs.
Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch
This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
Support for Oceanside Incorporation – Nine Reasons to Vote Yes for Oceanside
We have owned a home in Oceanside for 24 years. We are in favor of incorporation because Oceanside is facing many challenges due to growth, tourism, short term rentals (STRs), and sub-standard roads in many neighborhoods. Tillamook County doesn’t have the funds or staffing to deal with our challenges along with the challenges of 13 other unincorporated communities and even they admit this.
SPORTS: Tillamook High School Football off to Slow Start; Non-League Game at Woodburn Fri. 9/14
The Tillamook Cheesemakers football squad will look to bounce back this Friday against non-league foe Woodburn after starting their season 0-2. After a tough 14-15 opening game loss to Marshfield on the road, coach Kye Johnson doesn’t question his team’s work ethic: “They are not an easy opponent to beat…It’s just one of those deals where we played extremely hard but didn’t do quite enough.” The Pirates from Marshfield scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the 4th quarter after the Cheesemakers held the lead for most of the ball game. Coach Johnson noted how Tillamook’s run game will need to improve in order to beat quality opponents, especially on the road.
