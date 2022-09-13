ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Peyton Anderson Cancer Center now offering oncology services

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Cancer Center is now offering a new service to its patients. The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to announce it will now offer medical oncology services. Medical Director Dr. Paul Dale says the service will help provide better...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local health providers recommend high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As we approach flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending those 65 and older get a high-dose flu vaccine. Staff at Piedmont Urgent Care say it’s not too early to start talking about the flu. The flu season starts toward the end of September.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
MACON, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
41nbc.com

Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
#Afib
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia

OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
DUBLIN, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon elementary school celebrates ‘Dot Day’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heard Elementary School celebrated International Dot Day Thursday by showing off some art work. Dot Day started with a book titled The Dot. It’s a story of an art teacher looking to motivate a student who felt they couldn’t draw. Heard Elementary art...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb schools receive donation from law firm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE

