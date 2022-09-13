Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Peyton Anderson Cancer Center now offering oncology services
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Cancer Center is now offering a new service to its patients. The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to announce it will now offer medical oncology services. Medical Director Dr. Paul Dale says the service will help provide better...
41nbc.com
Local health providers recommend high-dose flu vaccine for those 65 and up
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As we approach flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending those 65 and older get a high-dose flu vaccine. Staff at Piedmont Urgent Care say it’s not too early to start talking about the flu. The flu season starts toward the end of September.
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
Monroe County girl who battled inoperable brain tumor passes away at age 9
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after she passed away in her battle with an inoperable brain tumor. "Mighty" Madeline Sanders passed away on Friday, according to a post on the Jay's HOPE Foundation's Facebook page. Back in January 2020, people...
41nbc.com
Alheizmer’s Awareness Walk happening in Wilkinson County this weekend
TOOMSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Toomsboro is holding an Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. The walk, set for Saturday, will begin at Toomsboro City Park at 8 a.m. Visitors will also be able to talk to healthcare professionals, and...
41nbc.com
Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about OrthoGeorgia
OrthoGeorgia is a multi city specialty orthopedic practice that has served the central Georgia region for 60 years. 1. OrthoGeorgia has practice locations in Macon, Warner Robins, Kathleen, Dublin, Milledgeville and Griffin, Ga. 2. OrthoGeorgia has 24 MDs on staff. 3. The practice has 427 employees across six practices. 4....
wgxa.tv
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
41nbc.com
Student found with firearm in backpack at Northside Middle School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A student at Northside Middle School came to school with a firearm on Tuesday. According to a statement from Dustin Dykes, Principal of Northside Middle, the firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack– the firearm was found to be unloaded.
41nbc.com
Macon elementary school celebrates ‘Dot Day’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heard Elementary School celebrated International Dot Day Thursday by showing off some art work. Dot Day started with a book titled The Dot. It’s a story of an art teacher looking to motivate a student who felt they couldn’t draw. Heard Elementary art...
41nbc.com
Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel...
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
41nbc.com
Bibb schools receive donation from law firm
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
