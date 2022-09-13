Read full article on original website
Morristown's Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ's Premier Fall Event October 2
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ
Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Villasin’s first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for...
Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
East Brunswick Magnet defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Justin Noon led East Brunwisk Magnet past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in East Brunswick behind four goals and an assist. East Brunswick Magnet (1-3) jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Thomas O’Neill also scored a goal while...
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 4 HS football games Sept. 16-17 for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing and there’s no better way to check out the games you can’t get to then watching for free right here. NJ.com will be live streaming four games this week, beginning with a Shore Conference American Division showdown between No. 3 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) and host Middletown South (2-0) on Friday. RBC is averaging better than 40 points per game, while Middletown South has surrendered just 27 in its two victories.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 3
Week 3 has arrived and we’re learning a lot about the top trends and teams in the state. From exciting matchups to some of the best storylines in N.J. high school sports, football is delivering once again.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
unionnewsdaily.com
Rahway varsity football player dies in his sleep; team to honor him this season
RAHWAY, NJ — “This is just a really tough time we’re going through right now,” Rahway High School head football coach Brian Russo said in a phone interview with Union County LocalSource on Monday, Sept. 12. It had been just four days since it had been...
Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings
When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location
Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
