The 2022 high school football season is in full swing and there’s no better way to check out the games you can’t get to then watching for free right here. NJ.com will be live streaming four games this week, beginning with a Shore Conference American Division showdown between No. 3 Red Bank Catholic (3-0) and host Middletown South (2-0) on Friday. RBC is averaging better than 40 points per game, while Middletown South has surrendered just 27 in its two victories.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO