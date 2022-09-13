Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
John Curtis QBs account for 3 TDs in win at Oak Grove
Dagan Bruno threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Smith rushed for one score as the two quarterbacks helped John Curtis defeat Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove 28-23 on the road Thursday. Tyler Mitchell caught a 20-yard pass from Bruno to the middle of the end zone for a 28-17 lead with...
KNOE TV8
Nick Saban reflects on loss to ULM back in 2007
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been almost 15 years since the Warhawks marched into Bryant-Denny Stadium and beat Nick Saban in his first year as Alabama’s head coach. The 7 time national champion head coach explained to sports director Aaron Dietrich that loss to ULM was the turning point for him and the Roll Tide.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 7,000 votes later, the Ouachita Lions win this weeks Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. After the pizza party, the lions switch their focus to an out of state opponent, 7A Conway.
Wossman’s schedule the next few weeks is tough
Despite the change for Wossman’s football team, the goal is obviously still the same: to win, and advance deep in the playoffs. Lake Charles native Terence Cahee II is in his first season leading the Wildcats. And, their schedule this month alone is a lot to fight through before district play. Week One, the ‘Cats […]
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Week 3
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator has found a new job, take a bite out of this weeks Beat the Ace. You think you can out smart the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to KNOE.com to submit your picks for week 3.
Franklin Parish defeats Rayville, 47-20
FINAL SCORE: Franklin Parish 47, Rayville 20 Patriots will travel to Caldwell Parish, and Rayville is set to visit Oak Grove. Both games are next Friday at 7:00.
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Red Beans, but no rice?
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Red Beans! She is one of the kittens at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Red Beans is a unique name for a kitten. She said Red Beans is still a baby and has a longer coat than most cats. Taraba said she knows the rumors about black cats being bad luck--but luckily that’s not the case with Red Beans.
KNOE TV8
Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge
Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe power lifters honored with keys to the city
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two Rebel powerlifters representing West Monroe across the nation as Karson Oliver and Kasee Sketoe both won gold championships in Turkey. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell awarded both athletes keys to the city.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
KNOE TV8
Renovations coming to the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main location
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library, located at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe, will soon look different. It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations. OPPL’s Board of Control said they want to transition the main branch into a library that can meet...
KNOE TV8
Town of Richwood fails to pass budget, now three months late
It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations. 2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union Gives Back. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us how you can enhance the flavor of healthy green tea.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near Willie Brantley Road (Union Parish, LA)
Police in Union Parish is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The crash happened near Willie Brantley Road, east of [..]
KNOE TV8
Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child. Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.
KNOE TV8
Enhancing your healthy green tea
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Healthline, green tea is one of the world’s healthiest beverages. It is filled with antioxidants and contains many health benefits. Nutritionist Jen Avis continues to tell us the health benefits of green tea and what ingredients you can add to yours. Avis said...
72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, […]
KNOE TV8
Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development joined the Town of Rayville to celebrate the new roundabout on U.S. 425 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. Local and state elected officials gathered at the Town of Rayville ‘welcome’ sign Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m....
KNOE TV8
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more. There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
