MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Red Beans! She is one of the kittens at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Red Beans is a unique name for a kitten. She said Red Beans is still a baby and has a longer coat than most cats. Taraba said she knows the rumors about black cats being bad luck--but luckily that’s not the case with Red Beans.

MONROE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO