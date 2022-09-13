Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson Badgered Broncos Teammates Until They Yelled 'Run' or 'Pass' to Help Their Defense
Russell Wilson demanded his teammates yell "run" or "pass" when Denver's defense was on the field.
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson
Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
RG3 Offers Strong Take on Seattle Fans Booing Russell Wilson
The NFL analyst said the Broncos’ quarterback deserved a better response facing his former team.
Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded
The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett changes tune on fateful MNF decision: 'We should have gone for it'
Nathaniel Hackett has changed his mind. Given a night to sleep and presumably digest the feedback to his decision to trust Monday's game to a 64-yard field-goal attempt instead of his $245 million quarterback, the Denver Broncos head coach expressed a change of heart Tuesday. "Looking back at it, we...
Thunder Assist Numbers Should Receive a Boost With Added Passing Talent
Oklahoma City was one of the worst teams in the league when it came to assists last season, however with the abundant passing abilities on the team, the Thunder should be able to improve the numbers this season.
Comments / 0