Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Villasin’s first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap

Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap

Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap

Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters

The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans

If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location

Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

New York teen treated at Jersey City hospital for gunshot wounds

A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

