Burlington, NJ

southjersey.com

South Jersey Football Games of the Week

Delsea (2-0) at Ocean City (2-1), 6. This is a West Jersey Football League Independence Division showdown between two Top 10 teams in South Jersey. After opening with a 47-7 win over Delran, Delsea enjoyed a 35-21 win last week over a quality Winslow Township team. Jared Schoppe rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Delsea’s Wing-T attack is one of the most difficult to defend in South Jersey. Ocean City has played a tough opening schedule. After losing to Pennsylvania’s Neshaminy, 19-0, the Red Raiders beat Mainland 21-20 and last week defeated defending regional champion Cedar Creek, 21-7. Jack Hoag scored twice, on a 19-yard run and a 23-yard pass from Riley Gunnels, among the top quarterbacks in South Jersey. This will come down to Delsea being able to stop the pass and Ocean City trying to contain the Crusaders’ potent running game.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot

The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
CHESTER, NJ
Burlington, NJ
NJ.com

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters

The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Another New Jersey Resident Drowns in Ocean

A 46 year old Middletown man drowned off the beaches of Toms River Wednesday. Police say a call came in regarding a swimmer who was in trouble and beach patrol units rushed to the scene to make the rescue. The victim died later at a local hospital. The post Another...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location

Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Education Secretary visits Camden High School on bus tour

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Friday discussed the need to help students recover academically and socially from classroom time lost during the coronavirus pandemic during the last stop of his back-to-school bus tour at the newly renovated Camden High School. “Over the last two years, the kids have suffered...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 30 best cheesesteaks, ranked

Philadelphia is the nation’s cheesesteak capital, so it figures the best Philly cheesesteak can be found in ... New Jersey. So proclaimed the late great Anthony Bourdain, who cited Donkey’s Place in Camden as home of the best cheesesteak anywhere.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Somerset County 4-H set to host open house

Somerset County 4-H is set to open its doors Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for its annual open house. At the open house, which will be held at the Ted Blum 4-H Center in Bridgewater, clubs, volunteer opportunities and events offered to youth in grades K to 13 will be highlighted.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Wife of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh’s state senator wins Emmy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the wife of State Senator Vincent Hughes who represents Conshohocken and Whitemarsh in addition to other communities, recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of a kindergarten teacher in the Philadelphia-set Abbott Elementary on ABC. In addition to Ralph’s win, the show also won Emmy’s for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
