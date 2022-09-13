Delsea (2-0) at Ocean City (2-1), 6. This is a West Jersey Football League Independence Division showdown between two Top 10 teams in South Jersey. After opening with a 47-7 win over Delran, Delsea enjoyed a 35-21 win last week over a quality Winslow Township team. Jared Schoppe rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Delsea’s Wing-T attack is one of the most difficult to defend in South Jersey. Ocean City has played a tough opening schedule. After losing to Pennsylvania’s Neshaminy, 19-0, the Red Raiders beat Mainland 21-20 and last week defeated defending regional champion Cedar Creek, 21-7. Jack Hoag scored twice, on a 19-yard run and a 23-yard pass from Riley Gunnels, among the top quarterbacks in South Jersey. This will come down to Delsea being able to stop the pass and Ocean City trying to contain the Crusaders’ potent running game.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO