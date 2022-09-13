The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO