Ponca City, OK

news9.com

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 1-13

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
KAY COUNTY, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot

Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Sheriff logs Sept. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident

PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Bench warrant issued for Cushing woman in officer spitting case

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 50-year-old Cushing woman, who had been ordered into Payne County Drug Court after pleading guilty to spitting on a Cushing police officer after being arrested for public intoxication. Nicole Rae Miller, also known as Nikki...
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center

NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

LCSO searching for missing teen

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Now, LCSO is looking for assistance from the public in finding her. 14-year-old Ellie ran away from the area of Rockwell and 74F in Cashion. If you see or have seen Ellie please contact the Logan County Sheriffs’...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Blackwell woman in critical condition following Monday morning accident

BLACKWELL — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Blackwell woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:28 a.m. Monday on west Hubbard Road at the intersection of south P Street, three miles south and one mile east of Blackwell. Troopers report that Kennedy...
BLACKWELL, OK
Ponca City News

Kay County Fair Schedule of Events

Body The 105th annual Kay County Free Fair is underway following an opening ceremony on Sept. 13 at the flag poles. The following is a schedule of events for the remaining nights of the fair:. Wednesday, Sept. 14 5 pm - Rabbit Judging 6:30 pm - Cattle Show 7:30 pm...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
PERRY, OK

