news9.com
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
guthrienewsleader.net
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
okcfox.com
Three arrested after narcotics warrant served in Stillwater, including mother of toddler
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people are in the City of Stillwater Jail facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and child neglect. Police said officers responded to the area of 120 S. Burdick to serve a narcotics warrant shortly before 11 a.m....
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Sheriff logs Sept. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
kaynewscow.com
Three arrested in Ark City in connection with shooting death of Rogers, Arkansas teen
ROGERS, ARK. — Three Arkansas City, Kan. residents have been arrested and extradited to Rogers, Arkansas in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Alexus Nguyen on April 13. Arkansas authorities report that the teen was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. On...
Three arrested for 'concealing' boy wanted in killing of 17-year-old Rogers girl
ROGERS, Ark. — Five months after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle, three adults were arrested in Kansas, accused of hindering the arrest of the suspect, identified by police only as a juvenile male. On April 13, 2022, the girl's body was found by Rogers police...
1600kush.com
Bench warrant issued for Cushing woman in officer spitting case
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 50-year-old Cushing woman, who had been ordered into Payne County Drug Court after pleading guilty to spitting on a Cushing police officer after being arrested for public intoxication. Nicole Rae Miller, also known as Nikki...
kaynewscow.com
Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center
NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
Winfield football game postponed after school bus crash, one child injured
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The football game between Winfield and Wellington has been postponed after a bus crash on Thursday afternoon. USD 465 released a statement on its Facebook page stating that “the Winfield bus was involved in a car accident on the way here.” No students or staff were injured, but the Sumner County […]
guthrienewspage.com
LCSO searching for missing teen
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Now, LCSO is looking for assistance from the public in finding her. 14-year-old Ellie ran away from the area of Rockwell and 74F in Cashion. If you see or have seen Ellie please contact the Logan County Sheriffs’...
blackchronicle.com
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell woman in critical condition following Monday morning accident
BLACKWELL — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Blackwell woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:28 a.m. Monday on west Hubbard Road at the intersection of south P Street, three miles south and one mile east of Blackwell. Troopers report that Kennedy...
Ponca City News
Kay County Fair Schedule of Events
Body The 105th annual Kay County Free Fair is underway following an opening ceremony on Sept. 13 at the flag poles. The following is a schedule of events for the remaining nights of the fair:. Wednesday, Sept. 14 5 pm - Rabbit Judging 6:30 pm - Cattle Show 7:30 pm...
kaynewscow.com
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
Rollover Crash Near Stillwater Leaves 1 Dead
OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip. OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.
