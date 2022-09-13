Read full article on original website
Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried wins first Emmy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried took home her first Emmy Award on Monday night for her leading role in the Hulu series “The Dropout.”. The show chronicles the rise and fall of disgraced Theranos entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, whom Seyfried portrays in the show. Seyfried won the...
These Pennsylvania Natives Won Big At 2022 Emmy Awards
Pennsylvania natives won big at the 2022 Emmy awards on Monday, Sept. 12. Quinta Brunson, 32, of Philadelphia, won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." It stars Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues who strives to give her students the...
aroundambler.com
Wife of Upper Dublin’s state senator wins Emmy
Sheryl Lee Ralph, the wife of State Senator Vincent Hughes who represents Upper Dublin in addition to other communities, recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of a kindergarten teacher in the Philadelphia-set Abbott Elementary on ABC. In addition to Ralph’s win, the show also won Emmy’s for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.
Scranton native kid sings her way to the top in NYC
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young singer is making headlines after coming in first place in a singing competition in New York City. 12-year-old Jolie Cook, on stage at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City, belting out notes on the big stage. The Scranton native is making a name for herself in […]
‘Irishman’ Mobster Frank Sheeran Is Buried in a Delco Cemetery
Martin Scorsese’s latest mob film offering, “The Irishman,” features many Philadelphia area locations that were part of reputed mobster Frank Sheeran’s life. One location, Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, became his final resting place, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert De Niro portrays Darby-raised...
Just Born announces leadership change in Bethlehem as 100th anniversary approaches
Just Born Quality Confections has announced a change in its leadership panel. The Bethlehem-based confectioner Friday announced its Board of Directors unanimously elected to the position of co-chief executive officer, David N. Shaffer, and Gardner “Chip” M. Jett, Jr., Shaffer’s son-in-law. The positions go into effect immediately.
PNB Rock’s Best Moments in Philly. Forever Missed [Videos + Photos]
Straight out of Germantown in Philadelphia, PNB Rock was a rare artist in this era. In success, he always showed grace, and he represented his city no matter where he lived. PNB was big on giving back to his city, showing love and performing endless concerts in his hometown. Twitter Heartbroken: Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock […]
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Lehigh Valley’s spacefaring billionaire helps Da Vinci Center bring fresh science to classroom
Jared Isaacman funded and led last year’s historic all-civilian orbital spaceflight. As he trains for a new SpaceX mission, the Lehigh Valley billionaire also is putting his money — and his name — on an investment in local science education. Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown will...
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
2022 Miss Black Pa., from Lansdale, Succeeds in ‘Pageant System that Had the Same Moral Compass as Me’
Penn State Abington senior Molaea-Rene Goodman — whose platform focused on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health challenges among Black women — is the new Miss Black Pennsylvania. Regina Broscius did a banner job in her coverage of the win for Penn State News. “This pageant is not...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
These Spots In New Hope and Quakertown Make for Great Fall Getaways, Dinner Dates
If you are planning to take a trip out of town to enjoy nature and delicious food, these local spots will make for a great day. Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé wrote about the local spots for Philadelphia Magazine. New Hope is a historic town that makes the perfect backdrop for a...
New Jersey boys soccer preview: How will Hackettstown, Voorhees replace top scorers?
There was plenty to celebrate for boys soccer fans in Hunterdon and Warren County last fall. Voorhees made a run to both the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final and the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 2 semifinal last year while Hackettstown captured the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 sectional title.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
phillygrub.blog
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years by offering free cupcakes!
Tiffany’s Bakery celebrates 45 years in the Fashion District of Philadelphia. A Philly food legend, the only 1977 original business in what was the Gallery Mall, happily outlasting some of the biggest names in retail (Macy’s, Wanamakers, Strawbridge’s, etc., etc.) Family-owned/operated, beloved by a diverse Philadelphia customer base, Tiffany’s Bakery is a true homegrown treasure that has grown bigger and even better with age.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop in Emmaus
“I grew up in the Lehigh Valley and I’m excited to continue to grow my brand ‘back home,’” says owner Christopher J. Beers, who opened a Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop location in Downtown Bethlehem in October 2019 and, most recently, an Emmaus location. He says many locals were already familiar with his brand, having traveled to the original flagship location in Pittsburgh. “It’s really important to me to open my stores in small downtown communities. I feel that we can make a bigger impact on our neighbors, create loyal fans and give back to the community through donations and sponsorships when opening in downtown communities rather than the ‘chain store’ locations.” At Grandpa Joe’s, they strive to have the absolute largest selection of candy, with nostalgic and international options as well as more than 250 glass-bottled craft sodas. The new Emmaus location will put an emphasis on toys and games, and Beers is especially excited to add a model train that will be suspended from the ceiling.
Troubled tip — Questions about $3,000 left for waitress
SCRANTON, Pa. — Earlier this summer, we told you about the very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton. Now, the restaurant owners say they're taking the big tipper to court. Back in June, the staff at Alfredo's were shocked when a customer paid a...
The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ
Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
