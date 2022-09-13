ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried wins first Emmy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown’s Amanda Seyfried took home her first Emmy Award on Monday night for her leading role in the Hulu series “The Dropout.”. The show chronicles the rise and fall of disgraced Theranos entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, whom Seyfried portrays in the show. Seyfried won the...
These Pennsylvania Natives Won Big At 2022 Emmy Awards

Pennsylvania natives won big at the 2022 Emmy awards on Monday, Sept. 12. Quinta Brunson, 32, of Philadelphia, won her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary." It stars Brunson as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues who strives to give her students the...
Wife of Upper Dublin’s state senator wins Emmy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the wife of State Senator Vincent Hughes who represents Upper Dublin in addition to other communities, recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of a kindergarten teacher in the Philadelphia-set Abbott Elementary on ABC. In addition to Ralph’s win, the show also won Emmy’s for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.
Scranton native kid sings her way to the top in NYC

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young singer is making headlines after coming in first place in a singing competition in New York City. 12-year-old Jolie Cook, on stage at the famous Apollo Theater in New York City, belting out notes on the big stage. The Scranton native is making a name for herself in […]
