“I grew up in the Lehigh Valley and I’m excited to continue to grow my brand ‘back home,’” says owner Christopher J. Beers, who opened a Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop location in Downtown Bethlehem in October 2019 and, most recently, an Emmaus location. He says many locals were already familiar with his brand, having traveled to the original flagship location in Pittsburgh. “It’s really important to me to open my stores in small downtown communities. I feel that we can make a bigger impact on our neighbors, create loyal fans and give back to the community through donations and sponsorships when opening in downtown communities rather than the ‘chain store’ locations.” At Grandpa Joe’s, they strive to have the absolute largest selection of candy, with nostalgic and international options as well as more than 250 glass-bottled craft sodas. The new Emmaus location will put an emphasis on toys and games, and Beers is especially excited to add a model train that will be suspended from the ceiling.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO