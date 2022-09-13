Read full article on original website
Related
Calcasieu Parish employee arrested on malfeasance charges
Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, was booked on a warrant accusing her of malfeasance, following an investigation that started in 2020.
Lake Charles American Press
9/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, 4200 Luke Powers Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $25,000. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, 1118 W. Verdine St., Sulphur — prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; headlamps on...
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis deputy arrested on theft charges
A Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Beauregard Parish. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on a theft charge allegedly involving items taken from a friend’s camper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kogt.com
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 5, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 5, 2022 – September 11, 2022.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.
Orange Leader
Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theleesvilleleader.com
Sentencing scheduled in newspaper carrier attack
The DeRidder man convicted of attacking an American Press newspaper carrier in December will appear in court next month for his sentencing. Douglas Paul James will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish on Oct. 5 for sentencing by Judge Tony Bennett. He faces maximum penalties of up to $2,000 in fines and up to eight years in prison, with or without parole.
Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case
Sulphur Police Announce an Arrest, Charges, and Updated Information in July Identity Theft Case. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department issued an update on a July 10, 2022, identity theft investigation on September 12, 2022. On July 10, the Sulphur Police Department received a complaint about a possible identity theft at a business on South Cities Service Hwy.
Employee Fired For Stealing At Calcasieu Parish D.A.’s Office
Bethany Bryant Communications Director for Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight reported an internal audit of their office, conducted earlier this year, uncovered financial discrepancies. To get to the bottom of things, the D.A.'s Office launched an investigation. The results revealed that employees' actions were at the root of the problem.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calcasieu DA employee arrested for theft; fired
The former employee worked in the traffic department as a secretary, and is accused of stealing money orders.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s. Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Lake Charles American Press
Kenner homicide suspect captured in Vinton
A Kenner man wanted in a fatal Sept. 3 shooting in a convenience store parking lot has been arrested in Vinton. Oswaldo Dacuhna was arrested Friday for homicide in the death of Alejandro Quiroz, 43, also of Kenner. Quiroz was shot twice and later died at a local hospital. Police...
KPLC TV
Man indicted for rape of 6-year-old
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court. Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. The indictment says that the incident happened in early...
23-year-old killed in Calcasieu Parish crash
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D, a 23-year-old was killed in a crash after driving the wrong way on I-10.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Days after fatal hit-and-run, Crowley suspect stabs store employee: ‘There was no provocation'
A Crowley woman was arrested on attempted murder after attacking a Super One employee with a knife Sunday, less than two weeks after she was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Crowley, police say. Just before 4:40 p.m. Sunday, the Crowley Police Department received an emergency...
Lake Charles American Press
Human remains found in Beauregard Parish
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is awaiting DNA analysis to identify human remains located on hunting property in the eastern part of the parish over the weekend, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body of an adult was found Saturday, Sept. 10, inside a deer hunting supply...
Comments / 1