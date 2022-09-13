Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday
There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
Fire strikes east Toledo home for the second time this year
TOLEDO, Ohio — An East Toledo house was ablaze for the second time since May Friday morning. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials said the house at 845 Oak St. caught fire around 3:30 a.m.. No one was in the house at the time and no one was injured,...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-16-2022
huroninsider.com
3 children, 1 adult hospitalized following crash on US 250
SANDUSKY – Three children and one adult were transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash on US 250, near Ramada Street. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the crash occurred a 2003 Mercury Sable was driving behind a 2009 Nissan Murano. The report states that the Nissan slowed to stop in traffic and the Mercury failed to break in time.
crawfordcountynow.com
One person injured in single vehicle crash
BUCYRUS—On Thursday at 9:58 AM Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one-vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader was traveling eastbound on State Route 19 when she...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
sent-trib.com
Air ambulance, first responder demos headline Middleton Twp. Safety Day
Representatives and equipment from numerous emergency response, utility and associated organizations will be on hand Saturday as Middleton Township hosts its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the township complex north of Bowling Green. Highlights will include the landing of an air ambulance from the Promedica Air...
13abc.com
New roundabout opens in Waterville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI. Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson...
wktn.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay
A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
wktn.com
OVI Checkpoint to be Held in Marion County Friday Evening
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Marion County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds. They are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant home’s troubling foundation causing sink holes in North Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Becky Smith has lived in her Page Street home her entire life, and in recent years the home next door has been a problem. “It was beautiful. The whole neighborhood is beautiful. It was alive, kids playing. It was an awesome place to grow up in. It’s sad how it is now, it’s just sad,” said Smith.
Motorcyclist dies after being flung from bike during crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Adrian man died Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Monroe County. Emergency crews were called at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 14, to the area of Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road in London Township for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to Michigan State Police.
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 9-15-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 115 Byall Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Raven Dotson, to Ellen Schoen, $140,000. 892 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from AM & LM, to Norman Fleek III and Vicki Fleek, $271,305. 1229 and 0 Alexandria Blvd.,...
WTOL-TV
One person rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.
bgfalconmedia.com
One BGSU student has died from a fatal car crash
A 20-year-old BGSU student was killed in a car crash on US 6, near milepost 5 in Madison Township. On Sept. 4, David “Ryan” Walker II sustained fatal injuries after being involved in the four-vehicle crash that was reported to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 10:32 p.m.
