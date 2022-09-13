Read full article on original website
Bibb schools receive donation from law firm
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
Historic Macon unveils new headquarters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
Macon pastor starts aftercare program as after-school program shuts down
MACON, Ga. — A nationwide teacher shortage doesn't just mean there aren't enough teachers in classrooms. It can also mean there aren't enough teachers or staff to watch students after school. It's a problem Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County is experiencing currently. The school had to cancel its...
Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel...
Macon elementary school celebrates ‘Dot Day’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heard Elementary School celebrated International Dot Day Thursday by showing off some art work. Dot Day started with a book titled The Dot. It’s a story of an art teacher looking to motivate a student who felt they couldn’t draw. Heard Elementary art...
Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
Georgia National Fair implements new clear bag policy
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds is implementing a new clear bag policy. Any bag bigger than a wallet must be clear to enter the park. Bags can be brought from home or you can buy a Georgia National Fairgrounds bag for $10. Fair organizers say the...
UPDATE: Judge approves temporary closure of M&M Grocery in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently. According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
NewTown Macon announces winners for Downtown Business Initiative
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon announced the winners of its Downtown Diversity Initiative Tuesday. Tedra Huston, Geleesa Denta, Materra Drafts, Shabrea Duffy, Dr. Anissa Jones and Deon Aiken were named winners. Each winner received $5,000 to start or expand their business courtesy of Wells Fargo. The program is...
Bibb P&Z preps for ‘chicken wars’ with new Huey Magoo’s, OKs ‘unusual’ coffee shop, denies store demolition
MACON, Ga. — This week’s Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission decisions could cost the county more money for garbage pickup, ignite a chicken rivalry, launch ‘luxury” living in north Macon, let an old store linger and set the stage for the Otis Redding amphitheater. Plans...
Alheizmer’s Awareness Walk happening in Wilkinson County this weekend
TOOMSBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Toomsboro is holding an Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. The walk, set for Saturday, will begin at Toomsboro City Park at 8 a.m. Visitors will also be able to talk to healthcare professionals, and...
Peyton Anderson Cancer Center now offering oncology services
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Cancer Center is now offering a new service to its patients. The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to announce it will now offer medical oncology services. Medical Director Dr. Paul Dale says the service will help provide better...
Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
Laurens County high school program aims to train students to become EMTs
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Demand for EMTs is growing across the country, and one Central Georgia high school program aims to train more people in the field. Laurens County created the first Emergency Medical Technician course in Central Georgia, and offers it to high school students. Now, they have their first certified EMT.
Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
