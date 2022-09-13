ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

41nbc.com

Bibb schools receive donation from law firm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel

MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Historic Macon unveils new headquarters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Perry school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County elementary school is one of six Georgia schools named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon elementary school celebrates ‘Dot Day’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heard Elementary School celebrated International Dot Day Thursday by showing off some art work. Dot Day started with a book titled The Dot. It’s a story of an art teacher looking to motivate a student who felt they couldn’t draw. Heard Elementary art...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Hispanic Fest happening this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several organizations are coming together to host Macon’s Hispanic Fest during this Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is happening Saturday at Rosa Parks Square on Poplar Street. Notivision Georgia, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs are hosting the event. To...
MACON, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia National Fair implements new clear bag policy

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds is implementing a new clear bag policy. Any bag bigger than a wallet must be clear to enter the park. Bags can be brought from home or you can buy a Georgia National Fairgrounds bag for $10. Fair organizers say the...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Judge approves temporary closure of M&M Grocery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently. According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon announces winners for Downtown Business Initiative

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon announced the winners of its Downtown Diversity Initiative Tuesday. Tedra Huston, Geleesa Denta, Materra Drafts, Shabrea Duffy, Dr. Anissa Jones and Deon Aiken were named winners. Each winner received $5,000 to start or expand their business courtesy of Wells Fargo. The program is...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Peyton Anderson Cancer Center now offering oncology services

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Cancer Center is now offering a new service to its patients. The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to announce it will now offer medical oncology services. Medical Director Dr. Paul Dale says the service will help provide better...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dublin native, prominent Atlanta attorney, dies in drowning accident

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An accomplished Atlanta-area attorney from Dublin has died after drowning at St. Simons Island. Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed that 55-year-old Page Anthony Pate died Sunday after being transported to a hospital in Brunswick. His drowning was deemed an accident. Pate is survived by his...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
MACON, GA

