ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 31

Jerry Smith
3d ago

If your backing Whitmer you are not a republican orr your a flat out traitor to your country.

Reply
13
Trooper28
3d ago

No self respecting republican would back Whitmer so…..

Reply
26
Dems Are Sheep!!
3d ago

Buh bye! Way to support a governor that destroyed Michigan.

Reply(5)
19
Related
WLNS

Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Biden campaigns for Whitmer in Detroit, slams Dixon's position on abortion

Detroit — President Joe Biden attended a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after his visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived onstage at 3:26 p.m. inside the Portside Ballroom of the Huntington Place convention center and gave remarks to a crowd estimated at 150 to 200 people, echoing some themes of his recent political speeches.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Engler
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Joe Schwarz
Person
Rick Snyder
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Hart
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Campaign Unveils List Of Republican Supporters

The following is a press release from the Gretchen Whitmer re-election campaign:. Gretchen Whitmer for Governor announced the launch of Republicans for Whitmer, a group consisting of more than 150 Republicans from across the state who are supporting Governor Whitmer’s re-election campaign thanks to her work bringing people together to put Michigan first. The group is led by a leadership council of more than 35 prominent Republican Michiganders, including business leaders, former lawmakers, and top staff serving under Governors Engler and Snyder.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack to resign

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced Monday that she will resign by the end of the year, clearing the way for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to name a replacement. The announcement came as a surprise. McCormack is two years into her second term with six years remaining if...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Michigan Republican Party#Michigan Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post

Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks

After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy