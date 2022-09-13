Read full article on original website
Jerry Smith
3d ago
If your backing Whitmer you are not a republican orr your a flat out traitor to your country.
13
Trooper28
3d ago
No self respecting republican would back Whitmer so…..
26
Dems Are Sheep!!
3d ago
Buh bye! Way to support a governor that destroyed Michigan.
19
The latest from the race for Michigan governor
Here’s the latest on the campaign trail in the race for governor of Michigan. Tudor Dixon announced her Building a Safer State strategy earlier this week.
Will anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by some in Michigan GOP raise cash, incite base?
Republican politicians’ use of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric as a form of political attack has repeatedly resurfaced in Michigan this election cycle in an effort to fire up its base and aid in fundraising. Many, however, are skeptical this will translate to a win at the polls come November. The latest...
Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
Detroit News
Biden campaigns for Whitmer in Detroit, slams Dixon's position on abortion
Detroit — President Joe Biden attended a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Wednesday afternoon with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after his visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden arrived onstage at 3:26 p.m. inside the Portside Ballroom of the Huntington Place convention center and gave remarks to a crowd estimated at 150 to 200 people, echoing some themes of his recent political speeches.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads
Barb Byrum says officials must take on election lies ‘head-on and aggressively’
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
Michigan House looks to bring state in line with federal insurance guidelines
Michigan is working to get its insurance laws in line with recently updated federal standards which could, among other things, help to prevent what occurred in the 2008 financial crisis from potentially occurring again. Those changes would come via a slew of House bills, HB 6297 through HB 6303, introduced...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Campaign Unveils List Of Republican Supporters
The following is a press release from the Gretchen Whitmer re-election campaign:. Gretchen Whitmer for Governor announced the launch of Republicans for Whitmer, a group consisting of more than 150 Republicans from across the state who are supporting Governor Whitmer’s re-election campaign thanks to her work bringing people together to put Michigan first. The group is led by a leadership council of more than 35 prominent Republican Michiganders, including business leaders, former lawmakers, and top staff serving under Governors Engler and Snyder.
WWMTCw
'Republicans for Whitmer' launches less than two months before Michigan's midterm vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of Republicans expressed their support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, joining forces and launching a new collective to help her win re-election. Previous Coverage: Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win. “When you have somebody who has been a state representative, a state senator,...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
wdet.org
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice McCormack to resign
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack announced Monday that she will resign by the end of the year, clearing the way for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to name a replacement. The announcement came as a surprise. McCormack is two years into her second term with six years remaining if...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
9&10 News
Local Lawmakers React to Michigan GOP Leader’s Controversial Social Media Post
Northern Michigan lawmakers are reacting to a homophobic tweet sent by a Michigan Republican Party co-chair over the weekend. Meshawn Maddock quote tweeted a video of Pete Buttigieg, calling the openly gay US Transportation Secretary a “little girl.” Immediately, the backlash on the tweet grew on Twitter, but two Traverse City area Republican lawmakers also responded.
Slur for Native American women removed from over 30 Michigan landmarks
After an almost year-long effort, an ethnic slur has finally been removed from federal use in all geographic landmarks. The term “squaw”, a derogatory name for a Native American woman, has been removed from all geographic features in federal use by the Department of Interior. There were more than 650 landmarks that used the term nationwide, according to a database by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, with 32 located in Michigan.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Ex-Michigan state police crime analyst chosen to temporarily lead Michigan marijuana agency
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Director Andrew Brisbo, who helped create Michigan’s commercial recreational market in 2019, is leaving after three and a half years at the helm. While he prepares to settle in as the new director of the state Bureau of Construction Codes, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on...
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
WMUR.com
Leavitt claims victory in New Hampshire 1st District; race not officially called
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Karoline Leavitt is claiming victory in the Republican 1st Congressional District primary race. With 62% of precincts reporting, Leavitt led 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers, 33% to 26%. The race had not yet been called by The Associated Press when Leavitt declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.
