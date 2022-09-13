ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bucknuts Roundtable: Toledo

No. 3 Ohio State is off to a 2-0 start to start the season. The Buckeyes have a top-five win, that no longer looks like a top-five win, against Notre Dame and a win against Arkansas State last week. This Saturday, Ohio State hosts Toledo at Ohio Stadium in the...
Following the future: Raiola gets weekend started off right for Ohio State commitments

Almost all of the Buckeye commitments are in action this weekend as high school football is going strong across the country including Ohio. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is here and almost all of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
A pair of blue-chip defensive linemen set visits to Ohio State

Ohio State picked up some good news on Tuesday as a pair of highly-coveted defensive line prospects revealed their intentions of upcoming visits to the Buckeye campus. Plus, the head coach of one of the last remaining targets in 2023 for Chris Holtmann and the hoops program breaks down the latest.
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle

Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio

Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
