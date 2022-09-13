Read full article on original website
Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class
It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.
Iowa State football hosts Ohio: How to watch, listen and game preview
After a back and forth, incredibly entertaining week two victory over in-state rival Iowa, the Cyclones charge into week three at 2-0. Iowa State is set to host Ohio at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, as the Bobcats come into the week at 1-1. Ohio knocked off FAU and then...
Bucknuts Roundtable: Toledo
No. 3 Ohio State is off to a 2-0 start to start the season. The Buckeyes have a top-five win, that no longer looks like a top-five win, against Notre Dame and a win against Arkansas State last week. This Saturday, Ohio State hosts Toledo at Ohio Stadium in the...
Eleven Warriors
2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit
Not only does he have one of the best names in the entire recruiting industry, but Arizona prospect Bear Tenney is emerging as a priority tight end target for Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. Tenney picked up his OSU offer from Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day on June...
LIVE UPDATES: Moeller RB and Ohio State target Jordan Marshall in action
Live updates as Ohio State 2024 running back target Jordan Moeller is in action as Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller is at Cincinnati St. Xavier.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day comments on changes to kick return game: 'We're hoping to get the ball in his hands'
Ryan Day is going to be heading in a different direction with the kick return game. Chip Trayanum will get an opportunity on Saturday against Toledo, and Day is excited to see what he can do per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Emeka Egbuka gave his support for the Arizona...
Following the future: Raiola gets weekend started off right for Ohio State commitments
Almost all of the Buckeye commitments are in action this weekend as high school football is going strong across the country including Ohio. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is here and almost all of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
A pair of blue-chip defensive linemen set visits to Ohio State
Ohio State picked up some good news on Tuesday as a pair of highly-coveted defensive line prospects revealed their intentions of upcoming visits to the Buckeye campus. Plus, the head coach of one of the last remaining targets in 2023 for Chris Holtmann and the hoops program breaks down the latest.
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
Eleven Warriors
Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle
Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show
"We have to win the game. If we have any expectations other than that, we’re setting ourselves up."
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Toledo's Dallas Gant ready for Ohio State return: 'I have nothing negative to say about the experience'
It was just last September, a little over a year ago, when Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant elected to enter the transfer portal. While there’s always a possibility to stay in the program, most players who do enter the portal depart and find a new opportunity elsewhere. That was the case for Gant.
Ryan Day too nice? Too many night games? 10 Ohio State football rants and takes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, the Ohio State text subscribers and Doug Lesmerises are ready to rant again about the Buckeyes. Where Toledo coach Jason Candle is wrong about Ryan Day. Ohio State football is playing too many night games. At The Shoe, there aren’t enough...
Buckeye offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest is ‘very high’
Buckeye scholarship offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest in the Buckeyes is ‘very high’
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
'Via ferrata' coming to Columbus Metro Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Something new is under construction in central Ohio and it's the first of its kind in an urban setting in the United States. It's called a via ferrata, a type of rock climbing path. So what is a via ferrata? It’s essentially a set climbing path...
247Sports
Comments / 1