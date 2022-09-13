Read full article on original website
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Returning favorites “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” took home the top awards at the ceremony.
‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys
The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Failed to Win at the Emmys Despite 46 Nominations in Six Seasons
Despite a number of nominations, Better Call Saul has failed to pick up any Emmys at the 74th Television Academy Awards, marking a sixth year without a win for the drama series. Better Call Saul, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, was nominated for four awards this year. These...
The Emmys 2022 winners list in full: Squid Game makes history as Better Call Saul gets snubbed
A handful of shocks and surprises dominated the conversation at this year's Emmys
Emmys 2022 predictions: Who should win -- and who will win at tonight's show
Film critic Peter Travers shares his predictions for the winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Report Says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Full of Behind-the-Scenes Drama During Prolonged Production
Fans will have to wait a while longer to see Jason Sudeikis back as Ted Lasso. Production on Season 3 of the feel-good Apple TV+ series has been significantly delayed due to a myriad of challenges, according to a new report by Puck. Originally slated to begin filming in September 2021, production on the 12-episode season was delayed until March 2022, with shifting character arcs and script changes pushing into April 2022. Location shoots, including a sequence at the Chelsea Football Club stadium, were complicated following the club’s Russian owner being forced to sell the team over the invasion of Ukraine. “Ted...
Where to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Outstanding Comedy Nominee at the Emmys 2022
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' returns to the Emmys this year with 12 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Here's where to watch the hit show.
International Business Times
Emmy Awards: 'Squid Game' Star Becomes First Asian To Win Best Actor Honor
Lee Jung-Jae made history after he became the first Asian to bag the coveted trophy for outstanding lead actor in a drama at this year's Emmy Awards for his performance in "Squid Game." "First, I'd like to thank God above," he said in English as he accepted his trophy at...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Was Most-Tweeted Show During 2022 Emmys, Sheryl Lee Ralph Was No. 1 Cited Nominee on Twitter
“Abbott Elementary” didn’t take home the trophy for comedy series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards — but the breakout sitcom from Quinta Brunson won the night on Twitter. On Monday evening, the top-tweeted TV show among U.S. users was “Abbott Elementary,” according to Twitter. And Emmy night’s top-tweeted nominee was Sheryl Lee Ralph — with more than 150,000 mentions on the social network — who won the supporting comedy actress award for her turn as Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary.” “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here...
"Squid Game" makes history at Emmy Awards
Netflix's "Squid Game" made history as it triumphed with a series of firsts at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening. The big picture: The smash-hit show, about a group of people facing financial trouble who play each other in life-or-death games to win money, is the first South Korean series and first television series not in English to win at the awards, the Los Angeles Times notes.
Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners Here
The 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, and between the nods for fan-favorite shows like Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks, and Euphoria, there is a lot to be excited about. As the red carpet is unfurled at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson takes the stage as host, keep up with all the night’s big winners right here.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
HBO reclaims its Emmy crown with 'Succession,' 'White Lotus' wins
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The dysfunctional dynasty of "Succession," the teen drama "Euphoria" and a comedy series set in the fictional White Lotus resort helped propel HBO to the top of the Emmy Awards heap Monday, surpassing streaming rival Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).
Law & Order Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic. As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look! Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the...
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell Go West in Series Inspired by Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick actors will star in the Amazon series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO George Roy Hill's 1969 classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is reportedly about to get a modern spin from the Russo brothers. Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will be leading a reimagined version of the beloved Western, taking form this time as a series on Amazon. News of the show was first shared by The Hollywood Reporter. Titled Butch and Sundance, the drama will be written by...
ComicBook
HBO Won as Many Emmys as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, and Apple Combined
The 2022 Emmy Awards are now over, and even though TV now comes in a wild variety of broadcast, cable, and streaming content, some things just don't change. HBO walked away from the 2022 Emmys with as many Emmys in hand as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, FX, and Apple TV+ did, combined. HBO won 36 Emmys this year (38 including Creative Arts Emmys given out previously), shared between HBO TV and HBO Max streaming.
