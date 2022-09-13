ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RIT Women's Council

The RIT Women’s Council supports the mission of RIT by supporting the success of RIT women students, faculty and staff. Through its programs, the members of the Women’s Council are ambassadors for RIT in the larger community. The funds raised by the glass pumpkin sale support the Women’s Council/Glass Program Collaborative Scholarship. This scholarship was established in 2018 to provide support to graduate MFA students working primarily with glass in the School for American Crafts or School of Art.
University-wide career fair returns Sept. 21 with in-person interview day

RIT graduate Johnathan Flores ’18 (mechanical engineering technology) is excited to make his way back to RIT this fall in search of new talent for GE Aviation. Flores and nearly 230 companies will visit the campus on Sept. 21 for the university-wide career fair, and around 75 employers stay for the interview day on Sept. 22.
RIT among ‘Most Trusted Universities’ in the nation

Rochester Institute of Technology is among the nation’s “Most Trusted Universities” in a recent nationwide survey conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult, which defined trust as the belief in an institution “to do the right thing.”. The Morning Consult Most Trusted Universities report ranks RIT...
The RIT Big Shot 35 Years of Painting with Light Exhibit

At the end of 1986-87 school year, Prof Emeritus Bill DuBois and then Instructor Michael Peres were critiquing the recently completed extracurricular activities and were brainstorming what to pursue for 1987-88. During their brainstorming, they considered creating a nighttime event loosely modeled after the Sylvania Big Shot. Their goal was to create a challenging community photograph that would be illuminated using simple hand-held lighting equipment with the goal of teaching problem solving, team building and having fun. SPAS alum Dawn Tower DuBois was recruited to operate the 4 x 5 film camera. Never could they have imagined 35 years later Big Shot would be still going strong.
