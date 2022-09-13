At the end of 1986-87 school year, Prof Emeritus Bill DuBois and then Instructor Michael Peres were critiquing the recently completed extracurricular activities and were brainstorming what to pursue for 1987-88. During their brainstorming, they considered creating a nighttime event loosely modeled after the Sylvania Big Shot. Their goal was to create a challenging community photograph that would be illuminated using simple hand-held lighting equipment with the goal of teaching problem solving, team building and having fun. SPAS alum Dawn Tower DuBois was recruited to operate the 4 x 5 film camera. Never could they have imagined 35 years later Big Shot would be still going strong.

