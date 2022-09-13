Read full article on original website
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park
HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Community raises more than $220,000 in support of under-resourced girls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Alabama community came out in force to show support at Aum Foundation’s annual Bollywood Night on Saturday, September 10 at the Jackson Center. Bollywood Night has come to be known as “the funnest fundraiser” in town, and this year was no exception....
WAFF
Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission. Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.
Adopters needed! Local pet rescues worry about increase in animals.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A New Leash on Life, a non-profit organization that takes in animals from crowded shelters and gets them ready for adoption says right now they're bringing more in than usual. "In the last several weeks, I would say we've seen an increased influx of pets into...
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board
UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman. _______________________________________________________________ UPDATE 3:25 p.m.Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update. “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s). ______________________________________________________________ Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday. CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino...
Defense and technology companies in Huntsville create drone defense technology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Here in the Rocket City, we are known for our technology and innovation. SAIC hosted a demonstration with one of their partners, SCI Technology, sharing how drone technology could help defend the community and the country. Greg Fortier, VP of Operations for SAIC Huntsville says, "as...
‘Disruptive’ student detained at Brindlee Mountain School
Authorities in Marshall County say that a "disruptive student" was detained on Thursday as the school went on lockdown.
WAFF
Madison County School District looking to add two new schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
Veterans well-being town hall and resources fair coming to Huntsville
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge announced that the City of Huntsville will be the next stop on a statewide tour of Veterans well-being town halls and resources fairs. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28 starting at 2 p.m. at the Jaycee Community Building.
A possible change in government could take place in the City of Madison
MADISON, Alabama — The City of Madison is looking to change the way they govern. This is a decision that is ultimately up to the people of Madison. This transition consists of moving from a mayor-council type of government to a council-manager type of government. "Currently, we're in a...
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Crisis Services of North Alabama emphasizes use of crisis hotline
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — September is "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and Crisis Services of North Alabama say they are one of the many resources available to those struggling. Adde Waggoner, the development manager for CSNA urges that when you communicate with someone struggling, "you open the door for them to...
WAFF
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
WAFF
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new "Arcadia" development, a mixed-use building meant to change the future
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cummings Research Park is welcoming a new mixed-use development known as, "Arcadia." Developers hosted their official groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction. Joey Azar, a developer for "Arcadia" and a co-founder of Boaz Ventures, said "you can see the dirt work and it's going to be a...
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
Huntsville woman determined to keep flag flying despite HOA: ‘I’m a fighter’
Members of a Huntsville family says they intend to fly the American flag, as well as the flag of the U.S. Army, outside their Lake Forest home regardless of what a neighborhood homeowners association says. “I don’t mind it getting to this point,” Jill Hudnell said. “I’m a fighter. I...
Honda and AAMU team up to provide hands-on learning experiences
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Honda recently donated 5 of its engines to Alabama A&M University CETPS students. CETPS stands for College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences. "We got five of these small engines, they have five horsepower," said Alabama A&M's Director of Special Projects Laboratory, Dr. Wing Chan. A&M...
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
