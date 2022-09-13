ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerburg, OH

Land bank asks city to create energy improvement district

MOUNT VERNON — A proposed energy improvement district could make it easier for commercial property owners to receive state funding for improvement projects. The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp, aka Knox County Land Bank, asked Mount Vernon City Council on Monday to create an Energy Special Improvement District (ESID).
MOUNT VERNON, OH
YES series offers Knox students ‘the power of imagination’

MOUNT VERNON – Hundreds of Knox County children will experience “the power of imagination” when the 2022 Youth Enrichment Series (YES) opens Sept. 22 at Knox Memorial Theater. Second-graders from Centerburg, East Knox, Danville, Fredericktown, Mount Vernon and St. Vincent de Paul will assemble for the MTVArts...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox 911 operator receives Life Saver Award for apartment fire call

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County 911 dispatcher received a life saver award from the Mount Vernon's fire department after saving several trapped individuals from a burning apartment. "Shoutout to Ronda Reynolds of Knox County, Ohio 911 on receiving a Life Saver Award from the Mount Vernon Fire Department!" a...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Centerburg, OH
SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members

LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Faith Baptist to host Marriage Enrichment Conference Oct. 14 & 15

MOUNT VERNON – Faith Baptist Church will be hosting a Marriage Enrichment Conference on Oct. 14 and 15 with the theme of “Rekindling Love.”. Lead Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster, Ohio Matt Nihiser will be the keynote speaker with one session also hosted by his wife, Jill. The Knox County community is invited; from newlyweds to mature couples are welcome.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Vaccine for flu and bivalent booster offered Oct. 1 at drive-thru clinic

MOUNT VERNON -- To help stop the spread on the mutating COVID-19 virus and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Knox Public Health will conduct a drive-thru clinic offering both the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The two-for-one event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Thomas James Hoffmann

Thomas James Hoffmann, age 82, of Gambier, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He is survived by his wife Janet: sons James Hoffmann, Peter (Natalia) Hoffmann; and two grandchildren John Hoffmann and Sophia Hoffmann.
GAMBIER, OH
Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu

ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend

CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
CENTERBURG, OH

