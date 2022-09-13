Read full article on original website
Land bank asks city to create energy improvement district
MOUNT VERNON — A proposed energy improvement district could make it easier for commercial property owners to receive state funding for improvement projects. The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp, aka Knox County Land Bank, asked Mount Vernon City Council on Monday to create an Energy Special Improvement District (ESID).
YES series offers Knox students ‘the power of imagination’
MOUNT VERNON – Hundreds of Knox County children will experience “the power of imagination” when the 2022 Youth Enrichment Series (YES) opens Sept. 22 at Knox Memorial Theater. Second-graders from Centerburg, East Knox, Danville, Fredericktown, Mount Vernon and St. Vincent de Paul will assemble for the MTVArts...
Mental Health & Recovery for Licking & Knox Counties Board Meeting
MHR will hold their monthly Board Meeting on Thursday September 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM at the Licking County ESC, 621 Mt. Vernon Road, Room 151A, Newark, OH 43055. This meeting is free and open to the public.
Knox 911 operator receives Life Saver Award for apartment fire call
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County 911 dispatcher received a life saver award from the Mount Vernon's fire department after saving several trapped individuals from a burning apartment. "Shoutout to Ronda Reynolds of Knox County, Ohio 911 on receiving a Life Saver Award from the Mount Vernon Fire Department!" a...
SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members
LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
Park National Bank AVP takes on key leadership role within the Ohio State Bar Association
COLUMBUS — On July 1, Wendi Fowler, Park National Bank assistant vice president and trust officer, began a three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors. The Ohio Bar Board of Governors is a 24-member body that is charged with the responsibility of conducting business on...
Faith Baptist to host Marriage Enrichment Conference Oct. 14 & 15
MOUNT VERNON – Faith Baptist Church will be hosting a Marriage Enrichment Conference on Oct. 14 and 15 with the theme of “Rekindling Love.”. Lead Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster, Ohio Matt Nihiser will be the keynote speaker with one session also hosted by his wife, Jill. The Knox County community is invited; from newlyweds to mature couples are welcome.
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71 in Richland County
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports.
Vaccine for flu and bivalent booster offered Oct. 1 at drive-thru clinic
MOUNT VERNON -- To help stop the spread on the mutating COVID-19 virus and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Knox Public Health will conduct a drive-thru clinic offering both the seasonal flu shot and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The two-for-one event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds.
Thomas James Hoffmann
Thomas James Hoffmann, age 82, of Gambier, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He is survived by his wife Janet: sons James Hoffmann, Peter (Natalia) Hoffmann; and two grandchildren John Hoffmann and Sophia Hoffmann.
North central Ohio mountain biker becomes fastest American woman on E-MTB
ASHLAND — A Mansfield woman became the fastest woman on an electric mountain bike in the U.S. in late August. Ashley Hendershot, 34, finished 10th in the UCI World E-MTB Championship Race held in Les Gets, France on Aug. 26.
Poultry shows at Ashland Co. Fair cancelled due to avian flu
ASHLAND — The familiar clucking, pecking, and wing-flapping of farm birds will be missing from the upcoming Ashland County Fair after the fair board voted on Monday to cancel the poultry shows due to a local outbreak of avian flu. Last week, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) discovered...
Josh Turner & Monster Trucks: What to expect at the Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — In 2021, the Ashland County Fair attracted almost 70,000 people. County Fair Office Manager Cathy Rice wants that number higher this year. "So we're hoping to go back up into the 90,000s this year, which would be terrific. We're hearing it's supposed to be good weather," she said.
Knox County Sheriff's reports Sept. 9-14
MOUNT VERNON -- These are the Knox County Sheriff's reports filed by deputies from Sept. 6 to 14.
GALLERY: Centerburg vs. Fredericktown volleyball
Centerburg Old Time Farming Festival returns this weekend
CENTERBURG — Centerburg is hosting another year of its old-time farming festival, filled with a parade, live bands, food contests and the chicken dance. The theme for this year's festival is "save our farmland," festival secretary Annamarie Smith said.
Manhattan Short Film Festival set for Galion Community Theatre; You be the judge
GALION -- Film lovers in Galion will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world from Sept. 22 through Oct. 2 when the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at Galion Community Theatre. Showtimes are Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
