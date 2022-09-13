ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jack Gomez
3d ago

This is because Boston has squeezed out working class Americans in favor of the bon-workung hand out crowd. I cannot afford even a 1 bedroom apartment on my $80K salary but you see no shortage of illegals and welfare recipients living in Boston. The so called affordable Housing initiatives are not designed for working Americans; it is designed to hand out free housing to illegals and non workers by removing thousands of apartments from market rates and driving up costs for those who must pay. The result = Boston is made uo of the wealthy elite and the free housing crowd. Working Class Americans get screwed by people like Wu and Maura Healey!!! Democrats have failed American workers!!!

Nick
3d ago

It’s very obvious that these politicians want to personally hire a friend or relative for a job in Boston

CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

As Boston votes on fossil fuel ban, Worcester is getting its 'ducks in a row'

WORCESTER – With an expected vote Wednesday by the Boston City Council to  potentially ban fossil fuel systems in some buildings, environmental activists in Worcester said they must get their “ducks in a row” before they ask the City Council to support a similar move.  One activist thinks the matter could be brought before the council within a month.  ...
Boston Globe

Could it be the end of the line for transit-based development?

Experts weigh in on whether the MBTA’s troubled trains will derail the demand. When your transit system is reliably unreliable, a monthlong subway shutdown and the prospect of more service interruptions are certain to bring demand and prices down at residential developments around T stations, right?. Guess again. Safety...
CBS Boston

Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
Person
Kenzie Bok
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
Boston Globe

Bullying incidents at Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School spur federal lawsuit

The school environment also made the students reluctant to report bullying “because they understood that their aggressors would be protected and feared making the situation worse, or simply because they felt they would not be believed.”. The Boston school system is grappling with a federal lawsuit over its failure...
#City Limits#Boston Police Department#Boston Public Schools#Non Boston
Boston Globe

Here’s how readers feel about more marijuana dispensaries in Boston

"We should make it easier for local entrepreneurs to open businesses." There are already more than a dozen marijuana dispensaries in Boston, but many readers think there should be more, and they support municipal changes to make that possible. Mayor Michelle Wu supports a push to streamline the licensing rules...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
WCVB

Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station

BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
