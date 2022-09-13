ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Zydrunas Ilgauskas' Wife Dies At 50, Cavaliers Mourn Death

1:39 PM PT -- Cavaliers GM Koby Altman just addressed Jennifer Ilgauskas' death with reporters ... and said the team is mourning the loss. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ilgauskas family and his two boys," he said. "It's obviously a really, really sad time for that family, so we wish them the best."
