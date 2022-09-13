Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Shaquille O'Neal played for six franchises over a 20-year NBA career. That's a lot of teammates. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion and Hall of Famer revealed which one of those teammates was the worst. "Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman," O'Neal said. "He was a great player,...
TMZ.com
Zydrunas Ilgauskas' Wife Dies At 50, Cavaliers Mourn Death
1:39 PM PT -- Cavaliers GM Koby Altman just addressed Jennifer Ilgauskas' death with reporters ... and said the team is mourning the loss. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ilgauskas family and his two boys," he said. "It's obviously a really, really sad time for that family, so we wish them the best."
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Ochai Agbaji Breaks Silence on Jazz Trade, Sends Message
What can the Utah Jazz expect from Ochai Agbaji?
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Los Angeles Lakers Land D’Angelo Russell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s been said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The same principle applies in the NBA. Of course, we’d need to change the wording. NBA players are human beings, and referring to them as trash feels gross. We’ll put it this way – one team’s ill-fitting, ball-dominant fringe star is another team’s starting point guard.
LeBron James speaks out against punishment for Suns owner
LeBron James spoke out via Twitter on Wednesday to voice his dissatisfaction with the punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was the target of a workplace misconduct investigation. The league concluded its investigation and on Tuesday announced punishment for Sarver. The 60-year-old owner was suspended one year and fined $10 million.
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell Says He Thought He Was Being Traded to Knicks
The three-time All-Star told reporters that he thought he would be playing for his hometown team this season.
Big News Reported About Dwyane Wade
On Tuesday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reports that former NBA star Dwyane Wade will not return to TNT this season. The three-time NBA Champion played for the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 seasons in the NBA.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
Update On Potential Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Trades
After trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz now face some decisions on whether or not to trade veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Mike Conley.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
New York Knicks Land Bradley Beal In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
When life doesn’t go as planned, it stings. It’s always easier to prepare for a disappointment that you were braced for. In the NBA, you don’t have to tell that to New York Knicks fans. After all, they’ve had their share of disappointments over the years. Who...
Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Former 2019 Draft Pick
KZ Okpala has officially signed a contract with the Sacramento Kings. Okpala has previously been on the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face
The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
