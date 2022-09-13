Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
A Mesa restaurant was robbed by thieves. It's owner is offering a $3k reward to find the culprits
PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home
State superintendent debate sheds light on concerns over online forums called "Q-chats" Former state superintendent Tom Horne called the Q-chats dangerous and outlets for predators during a debate with current superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Maricopa County Attorney candidates face off in fiery debate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Both candidates began...
AZFamily
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
AZFamily
Over one-third of heat-related indoor deaths occur in manufactured or mobile homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The summer heat in Arizona can be deadly, whether you’re outside in the sun or inside your home. This is the first summer the City of Phoenix has had the heat response plan adopted by the city council. In addition, Phoenix is part of the ‘heat relief network,’ which also includes the Salvation Army. Altogether, partners across the Valley are working to bring relief from extreme temperatures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
AZFamily
Gilbert family wants answers after alleged ongoing discrimination leads to assault
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert family is looking for answers after a senior student and football player claims months of discrimination ended with him being assaulted earlier this week. Gilbert Police and the Gilbert Public School District are investigating. Deion Smith is a senior on the Gilbert High...
AZFamily
Toddler, baby safe after mom suspected of smuggling migrants led PCSO deputies on high-speed chase into Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a woman accused of smuggling two migrants led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in Phoenix. The suspect has since been identified as Alma Rodriguez Dominguez. According to PCSO, deputies were attempting to stop a Dodge Charger...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Arcadia homeowners concerned over privacy, security ahead of Cholla trail reopening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just 15 days, the Cholla hiking trail at Camelback Mountain will open to the public for the first time in more than two years. While this is welcome news for some, homeowners in the area worry about security and privacy. Now they are asking the city to work with them.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
AZFamily
New interim Phoenix police chief shares plans for department moving forward
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s day three for the City of Phoenix’s new interim police chief, Michael Sullivan. He’s assuming the position amid a Department of Justice investigation of the department, an officer shortage and violence against officers at an all-time high. Chief Sullivan acknowledges the challenges he faces but said his experience aligns with what the department needs now.
AZFamily
Woman shot during break-in at home near Litchfield Park, deputies say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Thursday morning after an apparent home break-in ended in a shooting near Litchfield Park. According to MCSO Sgt. Monica Bretado, deputies were called to a shooting at a neighborhood near 127th Avenue and Camelback Road around 4...
AZFamily
Glendale fire attends young boy's funeral
Scary moments for people who were near Cave Creek and Bell Roads as an auto shop became engulfed in flames, sending a large plume of smoke across north Phoenix. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in...
AZFamily
Eyewitness speaks describes massive north Phoenix auto shop fire
Check out how firefighters honored this boy who wanted to be a firefighter. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday near Cave Creek and Bell roads. Three men seriously hurt in crash in northwest Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A serious crash shut down the intersection...
East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
Comments / 1