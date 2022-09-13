Murray Bartlett shouts out Provincetown in Emmys speech

“To my P-Town family, I love you."

Bartlett took home the Emmy for Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his performance in HBO’s The White Lotus. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The White Lotus actor Murray Bartlett gave a special mention to Provincetown in his acceptance speech at the 74th Primetime Emmys.

“To my P-Town family, I love you,” the Australian actor said.

Bartlett moved to Provincetown three years ago. The town is known as an LGBTQ+ haven, and Bartlett, who identifies as gay, has spoken about the acceptance he has felt from the town.

Bartlett told The Guardian that in his acting career, he has found meaning in “trying to show intimacy, especially between men, in a way that feels authentic and feels loving and feels connected, in a way that I feel we don’t see enough.”

Bartlett takes home the award for Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie for his performance as harried hotelier Armond in HBO’s The White Lotus.