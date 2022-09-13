ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested

Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
News 12

Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect

Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
PEEKSKILL, NY
