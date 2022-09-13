Read full article on original website
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
DA: Hudson Valley Man Used Car As ‘Deadly Weapon,’ 3 Killed
Three people are dead and five injured after a Hudson Valley man allegedly used his car as a "deadly weapon." On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York...
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Four-Time Convicted Burglar Arrested Again In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man who has been convicted for burglary four times is once again accused of burglary. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the New Windsor Police Department responded to Spruce Street for a report of a residential burglary that had occurred a few hours earlier. Police...
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Special Investigation After New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In HV
Officials confirmed a special investigation is underway after New York State police fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road.
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
4-Time Convicted Man Nabbed Again For Burglary In New Windsor, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man convicted four times for burglary was nabbed again for another alleged home break-in. Dutchess County resident Jesse W. Moranski, age 41, of Beacon, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for an alleged Orange County home burglary in New Windsor. The burglary was uncovered around 3:30 p.m.,...
Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival
It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
Author killed in Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
Police: 2 trucks involved in head-on collision on Route 17 in Monroe
Police are investigating a head-on collision involving two trucks in Orange County.
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
