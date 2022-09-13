It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Big Sky football predictions: Montana Grizzlies have unique road challenge this week
A lack of electricity and considerable humidity are two fairly unique challenges the Montana football team will have to overcome Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Several years of covering the Southern Illinois Salukis helped me learn a little about the town of 60,000 that's home to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Salukis and Sycamores played football in the Gateway Conference back in the 1990s when I was writing about them. Now it's called the Missouri Valley Conference — the league that the FCS kings, North Dakota State, dominate.
montanarightnow.com
Montana soccer team battles Boise State to 0-0 draw
MISSOULA — Boise State, which hadn’t defeated Montana in eight tries since 2008 and knew it, brought its best on Thursday evening at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise. And the shorthanded Grizzlies matched it. When the Broncos, who had scored 10 goals in their last three matches...
montanarightnow.com
Bobcat Football Prepares to Battle Tough Beavers Team
From Marshall upsetting Notre Dame, Georgia Southern beating Nebraska and Appalachian State overcoming Texas A&M, it is safe to say upsets are always possible in college football. While Montana State head coach Brent Vigen believes in his team wholeheartedly, he also knows that Oregon State will be a tough task on the road.
montanarightnow.com
Bear reported on University of Montana campus near University Center, tennis courts
MISSOULA, Mont. - There was a report of a bear on the University of Montana campus in the area of the University Center and the tennis courts Friday around 2 a.m. UM said in it emergency alert notification system officers responded to the area. People should remain bear aware.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sweet Spot for the Shortest Fast Food Lines in Missoula
We are all busy, juggling work, family, Griz games, etc. So when you need fast food, you need it fast. I eat fast food, I admit it. Probably more than I should, but it is fast and I need that most of the time, especially during the work week. When I need my food I need it fast so I can get back to work. I normally don't have the time for a leisurely lunch. With the University of Montana and high schools back in session, the competition for a quick lunch is now fierce. Some fast food establishments have employee shortages, and with everyone trying to eat the same time things may take longer than they have in the past and you are going to find lines that sometimes back all the way out into the street. If you try to go to lunch at noon and you are looking for a short line at a fast food restaurant, good luck. You can go to lunch later in the day after 1pm, your luck will improve but who wants to ruin their dinner eating that late in the day.
“I Spent 24 Hrs In Montana, Now I Want To Live There.” UGH.
Everyone is always saying, "I love Montana! I want to live there." Then you have the people who say, "Montana's full." So I gathered a few videos of 24-hour experiences from people who either live in certain Montana towns OR visited them for 24 hours and create a visual interpretation of what to expect.
montanarightnow.com
UM law school symposium celebrates 50th anniversary of state constitution
MISSOULA, Mont. - As 2022 marks 50 years of the Montana constitution, the University of Montana law school is celebrating its anniversary while looking ahead to the next fifty years at its biennial symposium. Organizers of 'The Honorable James. R Browning Symposium' recognize the constitution was made for the people,...
montanarightnow.com
Bear sighting reported near Curry Health and music building at University of Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - A a small bear was reportedly seen in the area near Curry Health and the music building at the University of Montana campus Wednesday night. UM's alert system said officers responded to the area. The sighting happened at around 10:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
montanarightnow.com
Sunday Streets Missoula Coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood
Press release from Department of Public Works & Mobility. Sunday Streets Missoula is coming to the Lewis & Clark Neighborhood on September 18 from noon to 3 p.m. and will have numerous activities and vendors setup along one mile of neighborhood streets. Missoula In Motion is encouraging everyone to leave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Montana Book Festival kicks off in person
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of...
TripAdvisor’s Best Burgers In Montana. Do You See Your Favorite?
If you are like me, there is nothing like a juicy cheeseburger. Add some bacon, mayo, ketchup, all the veggies, and you have yourself a winner...in my mind. I have had some really terrible cheeseburgers; you know, the ones that are overcooked, no seasoning, and a bun that is so dry you have to pray not to choke when swallowing.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Bozeman, MT — 15 Top Places!
Besides its lazy, charming small-town ambiance, Bozeman is a favorite to vacationers for its stunning mountains, national park, and fantastic food scene. In this Montana city, you’ll be surrounded by top-class restaurants that offer dishes that are not only delicious, but generous in providing you with the energy you need to go hiking, skiing, biking, and whatever activity you wish to try while in town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
South Rock Creek Road in Yellowstone Ranger District temporarily closed
BIG SKY, Mont. - South Rock Creek Road, in the Yellowstone Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, is temporarily closing Thursday. South Rock Creek Road is located west of Carbella and north of the Tom Miner Basin area. The closure includes the Donahue Trail #183. The Custer Gallatin...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Missoula is renowned for its countless recreational activities, and brunching out is one of them!. While eating out is frequently done for comfort, brunch here is mostly done to celebrate, with its lush, natural beauty serving as its own backdrop. Come here to experience Montana’s most delectable breakfast and lunch...
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman school earns recognition as a National Blue Ribbon school of 2022
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A school in Bozeman received national recognition for it overall academic performance or progress in narrowing the achievement disparities among student subgroups. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized Monforton Elementary School, Monforton School District, as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools of 2022. “I...
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
Comments / 0