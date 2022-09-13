Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston
Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
oc-breeze.com
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases additional statement
My name is Chris DeSanto, and I am writing to you as I run for Seal Beach City Council in 2022. Thank you so much for taking the time to learn more about me, and my campaign. As a rather sentimental guy, I appreciate the value of time. And that you would spend a piece of your life with me, means more than you will ever know.
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events
El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
oc-breeze.com
Celebrate women at the Cypress Women’s Conference on October 26, 2022
Join us as we celebrate women at the 2022 Cypress Women’s Conference! This year we have multiple dynamic speakers and a variety of inspirational topics for all. The City is honored to have Captain Jessica O’Brien, Commanding Officer, NAVWPNSTA Seal Beach as the Keynote Speaker as well as Sergeant Olivas from the Cypress Police Department, Boeing 777 American Airlines Pilot, Trisha Rintoul, FOX LA TV Reporter, Hailey Winslow, and Founder and CEO of JM Clark & Company, Joan M. Clark, present to share their stories of inspiration regarding women following different career paths.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds
After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood ‘Thank a Servicemember’ returns for 9th year
Nearly 38,000 members of our Armed Forces overseas have received a very special thank you from Lakewood residents, schools, businesses and community groups since the start of the city’s Thank a Servicemember campaign in 2014. With Sept. 11 as the campaign kickoff date, writing a heartfelt note or letter...
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
SoCalGas and Landi Renzo USA convert 200 additional field service trucks to run on renewable natural gas
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced an additional multi-million-dollar collaboration with Landi Renzo USA for 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to join the utilities fleet. The trucks will be converted to run on renewable natural gas (RNG). The service trucks will be outfitted with the latest Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicle system. Last year, SoCalGas partnered with Landi Renzo USA to convert 200 service trucks to be added to the fleet. With the conversion of an additional 200 new RNG trucks this year through the continued partnership, SoCalGas’ fleet is expected to reduce an additional 2,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), resulting in approximately 44 percent of SoCalGas’ service vehicles will run on clean fuels. This is equivalent to removing 1,800 passenger vehicles from California roads for one year.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress 2021-2029 Housing Element certified by California Department of Housing and Community Development
The California Department of Housing and Community Development certified the City of Cypress’ 2021-2029 Housing Element on September 9, 2022. Cypress is only the fifth city in Orange County to complete the State’s rigorous certification process. The project took 18 months and included extensive community engagement, public hearings and workshops.
oc-breeze.com
Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022
The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, September 5 to September 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. September 5, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oc-breeze.com
CDC issues health alert about severe respiratory illnesses associated with rhinoviruses and/or enteroviruses reported in multiple states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Advisory to local health departments on September 9 regarding reports of increases in pediatric hospitalizations of patients with severe respiratory illness who also tested positive for rhinovirus (RV) and/or enterovirus (EV). RVs and EVs are typically associated with acute respiratory illness (ARI), including asthma, but can also cause a rare but serious neurologic complication involving limb weakness.
Comments / 0