Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) announced an additional multi-million-dollar collaboration with Landi Renzo USA for 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to join the utilities fleet. The trucks will be converted to run on renewable natural gas (RNG). The service trucks will be outfitted with the latest Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicle system. Last year, SoCalGas partnered with Landi Renzo USA to convert 200 service trucks to be added to the fleet. With the conversion of an additional 200 new RNG trucks this year through the continued partnership, SoCalGas’ fleet is expected to reduce an additional 2,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), resulting in approximately 44 percent of SoCalGas’ service vehicles will run on clean fuels. This is equivalent to removing 1,800 passenger vehicles from California roads for one year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO