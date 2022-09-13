Read full article on original website
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Sept. 15, 2022: Latest on Corpus Christi’s troubled Harbor Bridge project
A construction project in Corpus Christi to replace the current Harbor Bridge, built during World War II, has given public officials headaches for years. New bridge construction has halted as TxDOT and other engineers worry those design issues could lead to a collapse. Also: The latest on the railroad worker strike that wasn’t. Plus: You’ve heard of blue books, the green book, but what about the beige book? It’s choc full of the economy’s secrets, and our own Sean Saldana’s been looking through a copy.
With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."
Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
Flour Bluff's Wallace named Texas Coach of the Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff volleyball Head Coach Kara Wallace received a special honor today as Wallace was tabbed the state of Texas's "Coach of the Week" by Volleyball Insiders. The 13-year-head-coach Wallace has the state-ranked Hornets (#13-5A) off to a 22-6 start to the season and have...
TAMU-CC kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, ringing in a large celebration at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "Texas used to be part of Mexico at one point, and we are in Nueces County, that's a Spanish word," said Andrea Montalvo-Hamid, Hispanic Heritage Month Coordinator. "We are a Hispanic serving institution, its part of our mission. So it's really important to embrace the culture and plan things that appeal not only to students, faculty, and staff, but to the community as well."
JK Northway Exposition Center to double as emergency training facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular JK Northway Exposition Center in Kingsville, Texas is not only almost completely restored, but it will also double as an emergency operation center. This is all thanks to a competitive grant awarded to the city by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The exposition...
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
Hispanic Texas candidate blasts left-wing talking points on border security: ‘A lie from the pit of hell’
Former law enforcement agents are sounding the alarm about the open border impacting Texas communities, including El Paso, where migrants have recently been found sleeping in the streets. Retired ICE special agent Lupe De La O., retired Border Patrol agent Bill Jackson, and Texas congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson joined “Fox...
Dates to remember, general information about voting in the November 2022 elections
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to Election Day is in full force. There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with the nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. If you want your voice heard in this midterm election, there are some...
WATCH LIVE: Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a large police presence at Ray High School. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is NO active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they clear the scene. Corpus Christi police previously tweeted that any parents en...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Hector P. Garcia's legacy lives on
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Hispanic Heritage Month, we here at 3NEWS want to highlight the change-makers in our community from both then and now, whose contributions continue to inspire. One of several who come to mind is Dr. Hector P Garcia. 3NEWS met with his daughter at the...
Texas homeless shelters at 'breaking point' due to migrant influx: 'We have to say no to folks in need'
The director of a nonprofit Texas homeless shelter said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday his facilities and many others in the state are exceeding capacity as a result of the border crisis. "To give you an example, I have one small shelter out of five that currently has over...
‘The worst day of my life’: Central Texas mom on a fentanyl mission
TMA said some physicians said tight guidelines are limiting access for many patients who need valid prescription medications to manage pain.
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
City of Gregory receives $2.5 million to replace vital waterline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Rescue Plan is coming to the aid of the City of Gregory after leaders there worked for several years to get the money to replace a vital waterline in town. The federal government is sending the City of Gregory $2.5 million to replace...
Ukrainian refugee family in Georgetown needs help getting back on their feet
GEORGETOWN, Texas - As Ukraine reclaims a city that was taken by Russia, some people who fled the war in the beginning are still struggling to get back on their feet right here in Central Texas. 20-year-old Esmeranda, who didn't want to give her last name for safety reasons, is...
Blitz Kickoff: Taft runs over Robstown to hand Pickers first loss
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's shaping up to be a 10-highlight week on the Friday Night Sports Blitz, but first Taft and Robstown kicked off Week 4 Thursday with a big Greyhounds win at home. Be sure and tune in to the Blitz at 10:35 PM after the news!
