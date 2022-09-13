Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
KTVU FOX 2
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
Oakland police handcuff Black man after couple wrongfully accuses him of stealing their truck
The man's wife says Oakland police put him in handcuffs before he was even asked for his license or registration. If they did, they would have seen he was the rightful owner of the truck.
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Domestic Dispute in Antioch Thursday Afternoon
On Thursday afternoon, the Antioch Police Department received a call regarding shots fired on Merced Circle in the city of Antioch. According to police, a male showed up at a local hospital after a domestic dispute leading to one male being shot. The incident occurred around 3:00 pm. Police responded to Merced Circle to clear the home. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. Police also stated the gunshot wound was non-life threatening.
thesfnews.com
Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of woman in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in East Oakland last week.On September 7, officers were called to the 9700 block of D Street where they found 22-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez-Cermeno on the street suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.On Tuesday Oakland police said in a press statement that officers arrested Jose Guardadolara for the homicide. The 21-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested that same day less than half a mile away on the 1200 block of 90th Ave. The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Guardadolara was charged with Rodriguez-Cermeno's murder.Oakland police said the suspect and the victim knew one another. No additional information was immediately available.
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
40-year-old man killed in Pinole shooting, suspect sought
PINOLE – Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a parking lot in Pinole Wednesday morning.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road after reports of gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.In a statement Wednesday evening, police identified the victim as 40-year-old Lamont Carter of Pinole. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. An investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Dean of Pinole Police at 510-724-1111.
Woman stabs man with pair of scissors in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man with a pair of scissors last week, the Berkeley Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The incident happened in the afternoon of Sept. 8 on the 2000 block of Sixth Street where the man was stabbed in his leg. Officers arrived […]
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
Man fatally shot in Pinole
A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Pinole this morning, police said. At 9:14 a.m., Pinole police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired with people yelling in the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road, police said. Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Pinole resident Lamont Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
A Millbrae city councilman who was assaulted in San Francisco over the summer says two persons of interest have been taken into custody over his attack. Law enforcement say graffiti provided an important clue.
San Jose stabbing suspect in custody
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police were dealing with a barricaded suspect, the department announced via Twitter, but he is in custody as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday. The surrender was peaceful and the suspect was transported to the hospital for an unrelated, previous injury, police stated. The victim of the stabbing was 17 […]
4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home
OAKLAND -- A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
KTVU FOX 2
Boy struck by car near San Jose elementary school; life-threatening injuries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A boy was struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said. The boy, whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and...
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
3 arrested after Pinole police find ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after Pinole Police Department (PPD) officers found eight ounces of fentanyl in a car on Thursday. Police confirmed the news on Facebook, saying all three suspects were arrested on various drug charges. Police responded to a parking lot on the 1400 block of Fitzgerald Drive for a […]
Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
