New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
North Carolina family of 5, burning evidence, attack with ‘metal flagpole’ revealed in new Capitol riot indictment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The path from North Carolina to right-wing extremist groups and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, continues to become clearer. Just this week we learned there are more than 1,100 members of one of those violent militias, the Oath Keepers, in North Carolina – including at least two state legislators – and a member from the Piedmont Triad is one of the 21 state residents indicted at the riots that attempted to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.
US Army soldier accused of communicating with Gloucester teen
Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
Police investigate murder-suicide case in Kill Devil Hills
Both Hultzman and Pursley lived in the Outer Banks for many years and had not had a relationship beyond being roommates for about five years. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/police-investigate-murder-suicide-case-in-kill-devil-hills/
