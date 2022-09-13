Read full article on original website
Man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
wdrb.com
Man injured from shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lytle Street came in around 9:30 p.m. That's near Bank Street and North 20th Street.
WLKY.com
Shooting in Portland leaves man injured, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was transported to UofL Hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said their First Division responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Lytle Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found a man...
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
WLKY.com
Emotional testimony opens trial in shooting deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first day of the Kevon Lawless trial, graphic bodycam video was played for the jury showing the moment LMPD officers found Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles shot inside their home in the Jacobs neighborhood. “I'll never forget that day,” said LMPD...
WLKY.com
Federal judge rules former LMPD officer violated teenager's rights in traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has ruled that a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer violated a Black teenager's rights during a traffic stop. Watch our previous coverage and footage of the stop in the player above. Tae-Ahn Lea was stopped, in August of 2018, for making an...
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
WTVQ
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Wave 3
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
WLKY.com
Man gets 25 years in plea deal for murder of Clarksville woman
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Sitting on her porch, Patricia Slaughter, reflected Thursday on the loss of her daughter. "It's consumed us. It's all we think about and how things could have been," she said. Last summer, her daughter, Shellie Slaughter, 54, was shot and killed inside her Clarksville home...
WLKY.com
LMPD offering second impound lot amnesty period for car owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is holding its second impound lot amnesty period. It begins on Sept. 19 and runs through Sept. 23. Towing and storage fees will be waived for vehicles that are claimed. The amnesty period is only for vehicles at the Frankfort Avenue location.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
WLKY.com
This day in Louisville history: Employee opens fire at Standard Gravure, killing 8
It was a grim day in Louisville history. On the morning of Sept. 14, 1989, Joseph Wesbecker opened fire inside the Standard Gravure Printing Facility, which was located at Sixth Street and Broadway. Watch coverage from when it happened in the player above. It's known as one of the worst...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jeffersontown Police are searching for subjects involved in a dispute Tuesday evening where a person fired shots at another vehicle following an argument. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man driving a red pickup truck was in an argument with a man and a...
WLKY.com
Bond for Louisville man charged in deadly Beechmont shooting set at $750,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man made an appearance in court Tuesday morning for his connection to the deadly shooting in Beechmont. Laron Spalding, 51, pleaded not guilty to a murder and weapons charge. Louisville Metro Police Department say that Spalding shot 29-year-old Jesse Reynolds several times on the...
WLKY.com
Coroner releases cause of death for 7-year-old in Louisville foster care facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry. According to their report, Terry died from positional asphyxia/homicide. Brooklawn released a statement on Thursday night saying they have dismissed two staff members who were involved with the incident. They said...
Wave 3
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
