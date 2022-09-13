ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Marcus Mumford on Making the Year’s Boldest Album, Collaborating With Steven Spielberg and Brandi Carlile, and the Future of Mumford and Sons

When Marcus Mumford released “Cannibal,” the lead-off song for his first solo album, he was very much declaring a different set of lyrical as well as musical intentions. But for most of the press and public, the focus immediately got put on peripheral matters. Like: Did the existence of a solo project mean Mumford and Sons were breaking up? Had tension over one of the band members leaving last year amid controversy forced a fissure in the group? And then, on the lighter side, hey, how about that Steven Spielberg clip for “Cannibal,” the first music video the filmmaker had...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Roman Holiday” on Corden

Fontaines D.C. brought their Skinty Fia track “Roman Holiday” to The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday. Watch Grian Chatten and the Dublin band’s rendition of the song below. Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. played “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers. Before that, they shared a “’70s heist-inspired”...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Concert
OK! Magazine

King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy