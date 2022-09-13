Read full article on original website
Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos
Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review
Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
Marcus Mumford on Making the Year’s Boldest Album, Collaborating With Steven Spielberg and Brandi Carlile, and the Future of Mumford and Sons
When Marcus Mumford released “Cannibal,” the lead-off song for his first solo album, he was very much declaring a different set of lyrical as well as musical intentions. But for most of the press and public, the focus immediately got put on peripheral matters. Like: Did the existence of a solo project mean Mumford and Sons were breaking up? Had tension over one of the band members leaving last year amid controversy forced a fissure in the group? And then, on the lighter side, hey, how about that Steven Spielberg clip for “Cannibal,” the first music video the filmmaker had...
Watch Fontaines D.C. Perform “Roman Holiday” on Corden
Fontaines D.C. brought their Skinty Fia track “Roman Holiday” to The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday. Watch Grian Chatten and the Dublin band’s rendition of the song below. Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. played “Nabokov” on Seth Meyers. Before that, they shared a “’70s heist-inspired”...
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black
Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Passionate Liplock Was the Cringiest MTV VMA Moment Ever
Viewers of the 1994 MTV VMA's were stunned when Michael Jackson opened the show by planting a passionate kiss on the mouth of his new wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff
Though King Charles III has been in his new position for less than a week, some of his actions are already rubbing people the wrong way. On Saturday, September 10, the father-of-two was preparing to sign the Accession Proclamation, but before he sat down at the table, he pointed and gestured for palace staff to clear the area.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
Stevie Nicks Reveals the 1 False Rumor About Her That ‘Pissed Her Off’ and ‘Hurt Her Feelings’ the Most
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks revealed there is only one false rumor about herself she has heard that bothers her.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
