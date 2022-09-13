ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Charleston County School District shakes things up

The chairman of the Charleston County School Board on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from the coming school board election in November. The Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, who has served on the board since 2014, said he wanted to "pursue other opportunities." There are five other candidates for the western Charleston County seat, including incumbent Helen Frazier.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

New co-working space coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company offering shared workspaces for various business needs is set to open in Downtown Charleston. Industrious describes itself as a “flexible workplace company,” providing a physical space for individuals and companies to carry out business. The Charleston facility will “feature 472 total...
CHARLESTON, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. School Board Chair withdraws from election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board Chair Eric Mack announced that he has withdrawn from the upcoming school board election. Mack’s announcement comes ahead of the upcoming school board election happening on November 8. Rev. Dr. Mack sent a letter of withdrawal to the Charleston County Board of Elections on September 14. Mack […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD responds to Berkeley County School District achievement gap

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/15/22): The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the board is hosting community engagement sessions. The sessions will be held across the county over the next two weeks. The CCSD Board of Trustees wants to receive input from the public online as...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Post and Courier

Taco Boy becomes latest Charleston restaurant to expand beyond state lines

Taco Boy will soon join the ranks of Charleston-born businesses to expand beyond state lines. The offering at two upcoming outposts in Asheville, N.C., could foreshadow changes to come in Charleston, where Taco Boy has locations on Folly Beach, downtown and in Summerville. Taco Boy West Asheville will open at...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Moe’s offering free queso September 20

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of National Queso day on September 20, Moe’s Southwest Grill will be offering free queso at all locations. Guests can get a free side of queso with a purchase of at least $6 in the Moe’s app. Guests that visit a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

2023 Cooper River Bridge Run art revealed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers unveiled the cover art for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run during a Tuesday night ceremony. The design was created by local artist, Marcus Cripps. He said that he drew inspiration from runs on the bridge with his girlfriend, after which they would relax in the park and enjoy the view of the bridge above.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

