FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston County School District shakes things up
The chairman of the Charleston County School Board on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from the coming school board election in November. The Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, who has served on the board since 2014, said he wanted to “pursue other opportunities.” There are five other candidates for the western Charleston County seat, including incumbent Helen Frazier.
Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
live5news.com
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
counton2.com
New co-working space coming to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company offering shared workspaces for various business needs is set to open in Downtown Charleston. Industrious describes itself as a “flexible workplace company,” providing a physical space for individuals and companies to carry out business. The Charleston facility will “feature 472 total...
Charleston Co. School Board Chair withdraws from election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board Chair Eric Mack announced that he has withdrawn from the upcoming school board election. Mack’s announcement comes ahead of the upcoming school board election happening on November 8. Rev. Dr. Mack sent a letter of withdrawal to the Charleston County Board of Elections on September 14. Mack […]
Berkeley County residents can visit Cypress Gardens for free on Sept. 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Cypress Gardens will offer free admission to all Berkeley County residents on Sept. 24. ‘Free Saturday’ encourages local residents to come out and explore the 170-acre preserve and gardens in Moncks Corner. Guests will be required to show proof of residency–photo ID, utility, or tax bill–to gain free entrance to the […]
abcnews4.com
CCSD responds to Berkeley County School District achievement gap
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/15/22): The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the board is hosting community engagement sessions. The sessions will be held across the county over the next two weeks. The CCSD Board of Trustees wants to receive input from the public online as...
live5news.com
Crash, disabled vehicle on Wando Bridge cause hours of delays on both sides
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers whose commute involves the Wando Bridge faced major delays Friday morning. Charleston Police responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 at the Wando Bridge that closed two eastbound lanes, resulting in a backup of at least six miles. As of shortly before 11 a.m., the center lane reopened leaving only the right lane closed.
counton2.com
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
2 seriously injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Charleston early Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department told News 2 that the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened near the intersection of Columbus and Meeting streets around 2:00 a.m. While the two pedestrians were […]
live5news.com
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
foxcharleston.com
Mount Pleasant Leaders Turn to the Public for Input on a Proposed Project
A new trial is expected to be built at the end of Wingo Way in Mount Pleasant, and officials are looking to receive input from residents. A meeting will be held tonight at Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
live5news.com
Proposed redistricting maps could unite Johns Island under one district
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The redistricting process for the city of Charleston is well underway, and Tuesday night the City Council and the public will review potential renderings for the new districts. Some Johns Islanders are advocating for Johns Island to be all one district, and for the first time...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police dismiss reports of early-morning hostage situation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police a man heard yelling on a boat led to reports of a possible hostage situation early Friday morning. Police responded to the Wando Shrimp Company at approximately 7:43 a.m., Inspector Donald Calabrese said. Haddrell Street and the Shem Creek Park public boat...
The Post and Courier
Taco Boy becomes latest Charleston restaurant to expand beyond state lines
Taco Boy will soon join the ranks of Charleston-born businesses to expand beyond state lines. The offering at two upcoming outposts in Asheville, N.C., could foreshadow changes to come in Charleston, where Taco Boy has locations on Folly Beach, downtown and in Summerville. Taco Boy West Asheville will open at...
counton2.com
Moe’s offering free queso September 20
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of National Queso day on September 20, Moe’s Southwest Grill will be offering free queso at all locations. Guests can get a free side of queso with a purchase of at least $6 in the Moe’s app. Guests that visit a...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
counton2.com
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run art revealed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers unveiled the cover art for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run during a Tuesday night ceremony. The design was created by local artist, Marcus Cripps. He said that he drew inspiration from runs on the bridge with his girlfriend, after which they would relax in the park and enjoy the view of the bridge above.
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
