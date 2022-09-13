Read full article on original website
Scientists have invented a device to restore senses of stroke survivors
Scientists at the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom have created a device to help stroke survivors regain their senses. Researchers developed a touchpad device that sends tiny vibrations to the fingertips, causing brain cells to fire and restoring sensation to affected limbs, The Independent reported on Wednesday. This...
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
Cannabis use during pregnancy may cause mental health problems in children
Children whose mothers used cannabis after the fifth or sixth week of pregnancy may be more likely to develop mental health problems in early adolescence, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 10,000 children aged 11 and 12 revealed that exposure to cannabis in utero was...
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
(CNN) — Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers -- rather, they were shocked, said Laura...
50 million trapped in modern slavery due to pandemic, war, climate crisis, report finds
From the pandemic to the climate crisis, disasters of the past five years have upended daily life, and a new report shows that in many countries the ensuing economic uncertainty has pushed millions into modern slavery.
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers
The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
Normally Taking a Million Years: Scientists Successfully Fuse Chromosomes in Mammals
Researchers engineer the first sustainable chromosomal alterations in mice. In nature, evolutionary chromosomal changes may take a million years, but scientists have recently reported a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion that has successfully created mice with genetic changes that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale in the laboratory. The findings might shed light on how chromosomal rearrangements – the neat bundles of structured genes provided in equal numbers by each parent, which align and trade or mix characteristics to produce offspring – impact evolution.
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Massive 'bullseye' in Australian desert is evidence of an ancient reef
Satellite images revealed an ancient reef in a desert.
Boosting Teenagers' Confidence: How to Help Teenagers Have a Healthy Body Image
Children already have their own opinion as young as three years old. Many factors influence how children see themselves, and parents play a critical role in helping their children develop a positive body image and self-esteem, as revealed by the Family Doctor. Children, specifically teenagers, often face pressure to meet...
Perspective Shifts Needed To Bring Parents Closer to Their Children
Parenting is a challenging task, but it is a beautiful one. More than raising the future generation firsthand, parenting is beautiful because of the bond and relationship a mother and a father create and share with their children from childhood to adulthood. However, it is unfortunate that some parents hold...
A Simple Nose Bleed in Pregnancy Can Be a Sign That Mom and Baby Are in Danger
At 37 weeks pregnant, Krissy LePage found herself unexpectedly in a hospital where a doctor told her the baby needed to be delivered as soon as possible because she was very sick. LePage could not believe what was suddenly happening. Hours prior, she was just at their home, sitting on...
Awareness On Children And Teens Depression Increases, Yet There Is Still A Lack On Diagnosis And Treatment
Depression is a condition found only in adults. This was psychiatry's general consensus up until the mid-1990s, Tamsin Ford, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Cambridge, UK, stated. However, it has since become obvious that adolescence is a very crucial period for mental health. Research by JAMA...
Utah Mom of 6 Shares What She Hopes Children Know Before They Leave Home
A Utah mom's bittersweet moment has surprisingly turned into a viral post for parents across the internet. Karalynne Call was preparing her son to move out of their family home earlier this week. It was the third child the mom of six had packed out in a 10-day span. Call, whose children range in age from 8 to 23, said that with three kids leaving the house in 10 days, she found herself reflecting a lot lately on the things she wants her kids to know as they each prepare for this next step.
Laughing Gas for Childbirth Commonly Used in Other Countries Finally Offered by More U.S. Hospitals
There are many ways to battle labor pain: epidurals, spinal blocks, and medications like Demerol. One more is quite popular in other countries but unavailable in the U.S. up until now. Nitrous oxide, commonly known as "laughing gas," is finally on the rise in the U.S., and many soon-to-be-mothers are...
3-Minute Activity To Have a Stronger Bond With Your Baby: 'It's Pure Magic'
Parents usually have two modes when they are with their babies. They are either in the "activity director" mode or in the "checked out" mode. When parents are in the activity-director mode, they are engaged and animated-singing the ABCs or the current nursery rhyme the baby enjoys, reading a book, or leading the activity. They are deciding what song to sing, what game to play, or what activity to do while happily engaging with the baby.
Polio may make a comeback – and it started with falsely linking autism to vaccination
One of my earliest memories, perhaps the earliest of all, goes back to when I was about four years old, in 1946, living in the Bronx borough of New York City. I awoke to a searing headache and fiery fever, aching all over. I remember a tube being inserted into my privates, to help withdraw urine. I awoke again, I don’t know how much later, hours or days, in a hospital ward. In the bed next to me was a man engaged with a terrifying contraption I now know was an iron lung, to help him breathe.
Study: Diet Change Makes Biggest Impact on Reducing CV Risk in Those With Hypertension
Analysis presented at an American Heart Association meeting suggests that following DASH is most effective to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Adopting the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet could have the greatest lifestyle change impact for young and middle-aged adults with stage 1 hypertension, according to data presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022.
