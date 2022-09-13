ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Plasticity#Fathers#Fatherhood#Maternity#Diseases#General Health
Phys.org

Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers

The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Normally Taking a Million Years: Scientists Successfully Fuse Chromosomes in Mammals

Researchers engineer the first sustainable chromosomal alterations in mice. In nature, evolutionary chromosomal changes may take a million years, but scientists have recently reported a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion that has successfully created mice with genetic changes that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale in the laboratory. The findings might shed light on how chromosomal rearrangements – the neat bundles of structured genes provided in equal numbers by each parent, which align and trade or mix characteristics to produce offspring – impact evolution.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Women's Health
parentherald.com

Boosting Teenagers' Confidence: How to Help Teenagers Have a Healthy Body Image

Children already have their own opinion as young as three years old. Many factors influence how children see themselves, and parents play a critical role in helping their children develop a positive body image and self-esteem, as revealed by the Family Doctor. Children, specifically teenagers, often face pressure to meet...
KIDS
parentherald.com

Perspective Shifts Needed To Bring Parents Closer to Their Children

Parenting is a challenging task, but it is a beautiful one. More than raising the future generation firsthand, parenting is beautiful because of the bond and relationship a mother and a father create and share with their children from childhood to adulthood. However, it is unfortunate that some parents hold...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
parentherald.com

Utah Mom of 6 Shares What She Hopes Children Know Before They Leave Home

A Utah mom's bittersweet moment has surprisingly turned into a viral post for parents across the internet. Karalynne Call was preparing her son to move out of their family home earlier this week. It was the third child the mom of six had packed out in a 10-day span. Call, whose children range in age from 8 to 23, said that with three kids leaving the house in 10 days, she found herself reflecting a lot lately on the things she wants her kids to know as they each prepare for this next step.
UTAH STATE
parentherald.com

3-Minute Activity To Have a Stronger Bond With Your Baby: 'It's Pure Magic'

Parents usually have two modes when they are with their babies. They are either in the "activity director" mode or in the "checked out" mode. When parents are in the activity-director mode, they are engaged and animated-singing the ABCs or the current nursery rhyme the baby enjoys, reading a book, or leading the activity. They are deciding what song to sing, what game to play, or what activity to do while happily engaging with the baby.
KIDS
The Guardian

Polio may make a comeback – and it started with falsely linking autism to vaccination

One of my earliest memories, perhaps the earliest of all, goes back to when I was about four years old, in 1946, living in the Bronx borough of New York City. I awoke to a searing headache and fiery fever, aching all over. I remember a tube being inserted into my privates, to help withdraw urine. I awoke again, I don’t know how much later, hours or days, in a hospital ward. In the bed next to me was a man engaged with a terrifying contraption I now know was an iron lung, to help him breathe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Diet Change Makes Biggest Impact on Reducing CV Risk in Those With Hypertension

Analysis presented at an American Heart Association meeting suggests that following DASH is most effective to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Adopting the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet could have the greatest lifestyle change impact for young and middle-aged adults with stage 1 hypertension, according to data presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy