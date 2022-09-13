Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WLFI.com
Lafayette's 30th annual Hunger Hike takes place Sunday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Annual Hunger Hike is taking place this Sunday. The Hunger Hike is a fun way to raise funds and awareness for the fight against hunger. The annual event is jam packed with activities and performances. This year will include things like a Zumba...
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette Fire Academy celebrates 13 graduates
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Greater Lafayette Fire Academy is celebrating 13 new graduates. A ceremony honored the academy's most recent graduates Monday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Eleven firefighters were from Lafayette, one from West Lafayette and one from Purdue. The graduates completed approximately 13 weeks...
ISU student who survived deadly crash talks recovery, recalls moments that led up to tragedy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon is resting at home after an 18-day stay at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. “I try to keep things positive, so I just play my game with my friends," said Dixon while playing PlayStation. Keeping his chin up hasn’t been easy. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Schools of Frankfort Purchasing Remaining Farmland
All 37 acres of farmland behind Walmart on the eastern side of town now resides in the hands of the Community Schools of Frankfort. The Board of Education approved a resolution to purchase the remaining 10 acres Tuesday night which will allow the district to start on a project. “The...
WLFI.com
Purdue students, in record numbers, cause traffic backups
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution on campus streets. This comes after Purdue announced record-breaking enrollment of nearly 51,000 students this fall semester. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says students who skateboard or bike must follow the same laws...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WLFI.com
Cumberland Pointe Health Campus Holds Carnival
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Cumberland Pointe Health Assisted Living held its very own carnival today. Residents enjoyed face painting, cotton candy, a dunk tank and great food, and of course, a carnival is never complete without animals. So some friendly Llamas came to visit and enjoy the fun as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
cbs4indy.com
Body found in pond confirmed as Purdue graduate student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An identification has been made for a man found in a West Lafayette pond on August 23. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the person as 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. The ID was possible based on DNA results from the Indiana State Laboratory.
Person shot dead while dropping kids off at day care on Indy's west side
A person was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off children at a a day care center on the city's west side, police say.
nomadlawyer.org
Kokomo: 7 Best Places To Visit In Kokomo, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kokomo Indiana. There are numerous places to stay in Kokomo, Indiana. There are farm stays in 1850s cabins, art galleries, and more. The town is home to the Heritage Farm, which hosts trips to their farm. You can even stay in an 1850s log cabin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
WLFI.com
Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
WLFI.com
Identity of body found in West Lafayette pond released
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. According to the coroner, DNA results have positively identified 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. Yang's body was found in a retention pond on August 23.
Suspected shooter of Richmond cop Seara Burton back in Indiana
The man accused of critically injuring Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been extradited back to Indiana from an Ohio jail.
Mother killed at Indy daycare, suspect hurt in shooting involving cops
A woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center on the city's west side, police say.
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Comments / 0