ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 5

Noble Gregory Littles Sr
3d ago

In Jesus Name. Condolences to all the families involved. 😥😥🙏🏾🙏🙏🏾🙏🙏🏾🙏🙏🏾🙏🙏🏾

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Spartanburg. Troopers said the crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on Highway 101 near Crepe Myrtle Drive. First responders are at the scene and the crash has injuries. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Accidents
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
Chester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
Chester County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
cn2.com

Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road. The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Traffic Accident#Wsoc
WBTV

One person killed after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive when a Toyota pickup truck attempted to turn left off of Douglas Road and onto a private drive.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WIS-TV

Columbia woman charged with burglary and grand larceny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested 23-year-old Kristen Robinson. Robinson is accused of stealing equipment from a Forest Drive car wash in July. According to officials, Robinson is charged with burglary and grand larceny. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Investigators also...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Heavy police, SWAT presence on Fairfield St.

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - There is a heavy police presence on Fairfield St. near Hampton Ave. in Aiken. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, they are at the location to execute a search warrant. Aiken Public Safety is assisting. This story is developing.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy