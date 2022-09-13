ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

WBTV

Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
MONROE, NC
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
UNION COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High

The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials. Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
fox46.com

Teen found responsible for Fort Mill HS bathroom threat: officials

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department. Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WITN

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC

