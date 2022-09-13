Read full article on original website
Monroe Middle School student brings loaded gun to school, district officials say
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe Middle School student will be disciplined after bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday, officials with the Union County Public Schools district confirmed. Another student tipped off school administrators, which led to the discovery of the firearm. The school resource officer and officials found...
Parents still concerned after Rock Hill school ‘safety meeting’
Kiwanna Brown says she was worried when she found out a gun was found at her son's school. It was one of three found in one week.
WBTV
Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
Students, parents involved in CMS middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
cn2.com
CN2 News Tonight: Missing Senior Citizen Found, Clinton College New Learning Center, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia and missing since Tuesday wandered off from her senior home. Late today she was found alive and responsive in an area the search had been going on for days. Tonight we explained it took a village to bring her home.
Student to face disciplinary action for making false gun threat at Lancaster middle school, officials say
"No gun was ever seen or possessed at school, according to the investigation," the LCSD said.
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High
The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials. Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
CMS principal uses her childhood experience to shape kids’ futures
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal calls on her own experience as an English language learner to support students. Alejandra Garcia is in the top job at Governors’ Village STEM Academy in northeast Charlotte. But when she started on the other side of the classroom, school was a challenge.
fox46.com
Teen found responsible for Fort Mill HS bathroom threat: officials
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department. Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
cn2.com
Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
WITN
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
