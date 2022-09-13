ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Chester, SC
Sports
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Chester, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
Chester, SC
Education
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
ROCK HILL, SC
golaurens.com

Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll

The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
CLINTON, SC
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 TODAY: Pumpkins Galore at Cotton Hills Farm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s that time of year again to step outside and pick the perfect pumpkin for delicious pie baking, home decorating and carving for Halloween. CN2 Today takes us to a huge pumpkin patch in Lowrys at Cotton Hill Farm where you can...
ROCK HILL, SC

