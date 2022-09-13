Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
cn2.com
CN2 News Tonight: Missing Senior Citizen Found, Clinton College New Learning Center, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia and missing since Tuesday wandered off from her senior home. Late today she was found alive and responsive in an area the search had been going on for days. Tonight we explained it took a village to bring her home.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports Report – Northwestern Displaying Patriotism, Peak into Winthrop’s Opponent and
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Northwestern High School has been chosen to be a part of a special football game this Friday that will display plenty of patriotism. Plus, for the second week in a row, the Winthrop Men’s soccer team is going north of the border to play a nationally ranked opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cn2.com
Week 4 – Stewart Law Game of the Week Chester Vs. Catawba Ridge
This week’s matchup is sure to be a nail biter like last week’s Clover vs York where Clover edged out York in the 4th quarter. You can see all of the action, in its entirety, Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Comporium channel 103 or on CN2.com. Game of...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Good Luck, Larry Ferguson!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In the latest Elite Air and Heat Picture of the Day. Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff members and friends cheering on Larry Ferguson as he left City Hall this week to head to Tennessee for the Miracle League All-Star Game!. 125...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panthers owner still at odds with York County and Rock Hill officials
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built.
cn2.com
Winthrop Alumnus Takes Chief of Police Seat at University
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another Alumnus is taking a leading role at Winthrop University. The Interim Chief of Police Charles Yearta, has been promoted to Chief of Police for the Winthrop University Police Department beginning September 16, 2022. Chief Yearta been with the Winthrop University Police Department...
Piano shop has been a presence in Rock Hill for nearly 100 years
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s an old, brick building that’s been next to Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill for… a while. But the noises of the busy street next to it, don’t make it inside because there’s another sound floating through all three floors. “I mean, just by practice,” said Kris […]
golaurens.com
Undefeated Red Devils jump one spot in latest 3A media poll
The undefeated Clinton Red Devils moved up a spot to No. 4 in the latest SC Prep Media 3A Football Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton improved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-13 win over Aiken last Friday night. The Red Devils will play at Chapman on Friday. SC...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
Richland County school moves to virtual learning on Friday due to smokey smell
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia-area school was evacuated on Thursday due to a small fire. And while damage was minimal, the smell of smoke means Friday classes will be virtual. Columbia-Richland County Fire crews were called to Meadowfield Elementary School at 525 Galway Lane in the morning hours...
cn2.com
After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
WBTV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
cn2.com
Missing 79 Year Old Woman Found Alive in Chester County
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – She’s found. Two words bringing much relief to one family and an entire community. Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia went missing since Tuesday morning when officials say she wandered off from her senior home, Helms Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.
Tepper real estate company accuses Rock Hill, York County of ‘dragging out’ failed Panthers project bankruptcy proceedings
Wednesday marks another twist in the Rock Hill-Carolina Panthers training facility saga with David Tepper's real estate company now accusing Rock Hill and York County of dragging the legal fight out, even after a deal was offered.
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: Pumpkins Galore at Cotton Hills Farm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s that time of year again to step outside and pick the perfect pumpkin for delicious pie baking, home decorating and carving for Halloween. CN2 Today takes us to a huge pumpkin patch in Lowrys at Cotton Hill Farm where you can...
cn2.com
Rock Hill School District Gives Answers To Questions On School Safety
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County, and in the Rock Hill School District in just one week three guns were found at three different schools.
Comments / 0