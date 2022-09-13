ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Shields’s Team Optimistic She’ll Fight Marshall in October

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taJtX_0hsmThow00

Claressa Shields could be primed to face longtime rival Savannah Marshall next month after last week’s fight was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyMmr_0hsmThow00
Claressa Shields, left, wants to fight Savannah Marshall, right, before Shields’s planned return to mixed martial arts in November.

Mikey Williams/Getty Images

LONDON – Representatives for Claressa Shields are optimistic that Shields will be available to face longtime rival Savannah Marshall on Oct. 15 in the United Kingdom, Shields’s manager, Mark Taffet, told Sports Illustrated on Monday. Shields-Marshall, originally scheduled for Sept. 10, was postponed in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death last week.

In announcing the postponement, Boxxer, the lead promoter of the historic all-women’s card, said the show would be provisionally rescheduled for Oct. 15. That’s because Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division world champion, is scheduled to return to mixed martial arts and compete in the Professional Fighters League in November.

Taffet told SI he is negotiating with PFL officials to work out a resolution.

“[Claressa] wants to do the fight as soon as possible,” Taffet said. “She was ready physically and mentally. We are going to do our best to get that done.”

While one outcome is Shields’s return to PFL being pushed back, Taffet says Shields is keeping an open mind about facing Marshall on the 15th and going right into an MMA fight in late November. Shields is 1–1 in the PFL, losing her last fight by split decision to Abigail Montes last October—her only loss in professional combat sports.

Shields’s showdown with Marshall was one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The rivalry between the two fighters stretches more than a decade, when Marshall defeated Shields in an amateur tournament, the only loss of Shields’s boxing career. The two exchanged sharp words at a press conference last week, with Marshall labeling Shields a “bully” and Shields countering that Marshall has been “living off one amateur win for ten years.”

“I've got two Olympic gold medals and ten titles in [three] different divisions,” Shields said. “She has one belt. It's like they're trying to erase everything I've done in the past years. I have been dominating boxing for a decade. She's done a great job promoting herself off of me.”

If Shields-Marshall is finalized, the rest of the card is expected to remain intact. That includes a 130-pound title unification fight between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner, which will serve as the co-main event. Also expected to appear in separate fights is welterweight Lauren Price, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain, and flyweight Ginny Fuchs, the captain of the ’20 U.S. Olympic women’s boxing team.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'

Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL
Fox News

Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: 'I lost a good friend'

Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife. Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight

TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Mikaela Mayer
Person
Claressa Shields
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Boxing#Combat#Si#Pfl#Mma#Novemb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
UFC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy