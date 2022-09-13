The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV may be exempt from Canada’s new luxury vehicle tax, which applies to certain luxury and high-priced passenger vehicles. The Select Luxury Items Tax Act that became effective in Canada last week applies a new federal tax on passenger vehicles priced from $100,000 and above. The tax to be paid by the consumer is equivalent to either 20 percent of the amount the vehicle is priced above the $100,000 threshold, or 10 percent of the total value of the vehicle, whichever is lower.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO