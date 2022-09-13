Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Offering $3,000 Rebate To Chevy Silverado Sold Orders
Chevy Silverado customers who are waiting to receive their new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may be eligible for a substantial $3,000 compensation offer. According to a recent report from CarsDirect, which cites a bulletin sent to dealers, GM is serving up a new Silverado Sold Order Private Offer that includes a $3,000 discount for those customers still waiting on an unfulfilled 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 order. It appears as though the offer is only available to 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 customers.
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Sales Jump 86 Percent In August 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 86 percent to 13,958 units in August 2022 compared to August 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet, Buick and GMC brands, while decreasing at Cadillac. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 93.36 percent 13,096 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 62.86 percent to 1,415 units.
gmauthority.com
Lear To Supply GM With Ultium Electrification Technologies
GM selected Lear Corporation, a global automotive supplier that specializes in seating and electrical systems, to supply electrification technologies to the Detroit-based automaker, specifically for its Ultium battery platform. Lear’s partnership with GM will provide three specific technologies for the automaker’s Ultium tech. The first will be Battery Disconnect Units...
gmauthority.com
Muscle Car Sales Flat At 54,381 Units During Q2 2022
DODGE CHALLENGER -3.28% 14,558 15,052 27% 27% -14.81% 25,682 30,148. FORD MUSTANG -16.48% 12,258 14,676 23% 27% -17.86% 26,244 31,950. CHEVROLET CAMARO +62.79% 4,545 2,792 8% 5% +13.91% 11,255 9,881. TOTAL -0.91% 54,381 54,883 -10.91% 101,640 114,082. Muscle car sales were essentially flat during Q2 2022 in the United States,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Running At 5 Days Supply In September 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Trailblazer crossover was running at a five-day supply as of the beginning of September, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s go-to-market situation. A 60-day supply is considered optimal in the U.S. auto industry. The five-day supply figure is an improvement compared...
gmauthority.com
Redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled As Chevy Camaro Rival
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show. The new 2024 Ford Mustang will rival the Chevy Camaro from the GM camp. The latest 2024 Ford Mustang announces...
gmauthority.com
GM Files Patent For Automatic Seat Headrest Activation
GM has filed a patent application for an active head seat restraint system for vehicles. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,433,792 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on September 6th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on September 25th, 2019, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Russell J. Mihm, Venkata Narasimha R. Cherukuvada, and Niki K. Meyers.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise To Expand Robotaxi Service To Phoenix and Austin
GM’s autonomous driving technology division, Cruise, has announced that it will expand its robotaxi services to Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of the 2022 calendar year. Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt announced the news via social media yesterday, posting that the Cruise team would go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
GM Ranked First In Greenpeace Auto Environmental Guide 2022
Last year, environmental activist organization Greenpeace released its first Auto Environmental Guide, which provided a comparative analysis of global automakers’ decarbonization efforts. The first edition of the now-annual study identified GM as being the best automaker for environmental protection efforts and the American automaker repeated this performance in the recently published 2022 Auto Environmental Guide.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT4 Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
Certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 units will be shipped to dealers lacking functional ventilated seats due to ongoing supply constraints. GM Authority learned this week that from the start of 2023 Cadillac XT4 production on June 10th, 2022 through to the September 4th, 2022 production date, certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 compact crossover models were shipped to dealers without ventilated seat cushion blower motors due to a supply constraint. Affected vehicles will have a window sticker with the RPO code 04O indicating it lacks the ventilated blower motors. Buyers will receive a $25 credit in exchange for the feature’s absence and affected units will be eligible for a retrofit at a later date.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox EV Announced In Mexico And South America
Concurrent with the official debut of the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV on September 8th in New York City, General Motors announced plans to market Chevrolet’s upcoming all-electric crossover in Mexico and South America. The automaker released details of the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV throughout the Americas –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
FedEx’s BrightDrop Zevo 600 Vans Now On California Roads: Video
General Motors is making a pivot to all-electric powertrains, and that includes applications for both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. One example of the latter is the new BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van, examples of which can now be found out and about on California roads, as seen in the following brief video.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark Coretec For Seat Cover Upholstery
GM has filed to trademark the Coretec name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on September 9th, 2022 with the United States patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97586012. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Upholstery for vehicles; fitted seat covers for vehicles; vehicle seats.”
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Equinox EV 1LT: The $30k Trim Level
The 2024 Chevy Equinox will follow a fairly traditional trim level structure, launching with three ‘LT’ trims and two ‘RS’ trims. Like many other Chevy vehicles, the Equinox EV 1LT will serve as the entry-level variant, leaving out certain equipment to offer Chevy customers a more affordable compact electric crossover with an estimated $30,000 base price.
gmauthority.com
GMC Hummer EV Pickup May Be Exempt From New Luxury Tax In Canada
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV may be exempt from Canada’s new luxury vehicle tax, which applies to certain luxury and high-priced passenger vehicles. The Select Luxury Items Tax Act that became effective in Canada last week applies a new federal tax on passenger vehicles priced from $100,000 and above. The tax to be paid by the consumer is equivalent to either 20 percent of the amount the vehicle is priced above the $100,000 threshold, or 10 percent of the total value of the vehicle, whichever is lower.
gmauthority.com
GM Gets Award For Industrial Investment In Argentina
GM has just received an award for the recently completed industrial investment to manufacture the Chevy Tracker at the GM Alvear plant, the company’s only production center in Argentina. The automaker received the “Industrial Investment of the Year Merit” from the Santa Fe Industrial Federation (FISFE), a special distinction...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Brand Average Transaction Price Drops 5.6 Percent In August 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) for a new Cadillac vehicle fell by 5.6 percent year-over-year in August of 2022 as luxury vehicle prices trended down closer to sticker prices compared to ATP figures in 2021. According to data compiled by Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Trax Won’t Be A Crossover Coupe: Exclusive
GM is set to launch an all-new generation for the Chevy Trax crossover with the upcoming 2023 model year, and now, GM Authority has learned some interesting details with regard to the 2023 Chevy Trax design. According to sources familiar with the matter, the 2023 Chevy Trax will not be...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Monza Officially Launches In China
Three months after local authorities fully leaked the refreshed 2023 Chevy Monza in China, General Motors has just officially launched Chevrolet‘s updated compact sedan in the Asian country. On September 13th, 2022 the SAIC-GM joint venture held the official launch of the refreshed 2023 Chevy Monza, which represents the...
Comments / 0