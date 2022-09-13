ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
WSFA

Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - New unemployment numbers for the month of August are in, with the Governor’s office reporting the seasonally adjusted rate held steady at 2.6% last month. The August 2022 rate is a 0.7% decrease from this time last year, and the 58,958 unemployed persons reported is...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Service dog Ivey meets Governor Ivey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey welcomed a special guest, that shares her name, to the Alabama Governor’s Mansion on Thursday. Service Dog Ivey is a 12-week-old Labrador Retriever that could serve as either a mobility assistance dog or a seizure alert dog. “The work Service Dogs Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Montgomery County, AL
Government
City
Dothan, AL
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
Montgomery County, AL
Education
WSFA

Public invited to honor POWs, MIAs at Alabama State Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every third Friday in September is the National Day of Recognition for prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action. Ceremonies are set to take place across the county, but in Alabama, the public is invited to honor these service members Saturday morning at the state capitol.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Faulkner University debuts 85,000-square-foot health sciences center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University’s new health sciences center opened its doors to the public Thursday in what used to be the old Burlington Coat Factory on Atlanta Highway. “We wanted to purchase this property and to repurpose it into something beneficial to the community,” said Leah Fullman,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools board passes fiscal 2023 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the newly approved Montgomery Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2023 is leaner than years past, the school board feels the budget is strong. $240 million was unanimously passed for the school system’s general fund. That’s $10 million less than last year. MPS cites a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#High School#Barbour#K12#Wsfa#State#Academy
WSFA

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy