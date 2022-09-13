Read full article on original website
Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Disney Star to Red Carpet Icon
Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]
A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments
Zendaya, who turns 26 today, has become one of the biggest style stars to watch. The “Euphoria” actress has worked with fashion stylist Law Roach for a decade, together creating some of her most memorable fashion moments, including some major red carpet appearances in recent years. For the 2020 Emmy Awards — where Zendaya won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” — the actress wore a Christopher John Rogers dress from fall 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple skirt. Roach uploaded images on Instagram, as...
Zendaya's Best Braided Hairstyles of All Time
Trying to pick a favorite Zendaya hair look is like trying to pick the tastiest flavor from Crumbl Cookies: we can't, and we won't. We've seen the mononymous star wear everything like flowing locs, a lob (and then a faux bob), copper-red hair, a curly shag, and her natural hair. She has definitely earned the title of ultimate beauty chameleon, telling Allure, "my style is not to have one." Still, we can say with confidence there's one look that makes us swoon every time, and that's Zendaya's braided hairstyles.
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Fans Think Gigi Hadid Looks Like A ‘Modern Day Marge Simpson’ After Dramatic Hair Transformation For ‘Vogue’
Gigi Hadid just graced the cover of Vogue Italia and her interesting hair transformation is causing quite the stir among fans. For the magazine shoot, the stylish supermodel, 27, is seen posing on a stool in the cover shot, donning a long-sleeved black dress and looking directly into the camera with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes. Hadid’s hair was styled in a peculiar way for the eccentric image, with her long, straight blonde hair held up fully into place, as if upside-down.
Megan Fox Rocks Hot Pants For Beyoncé's Roller Disco, Proves She's Not Broken Up With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox is one of the few actresses in Hollywood who can seemingly pull off anything. I certainly wouldn’t describe her fashion taste as classic, but she looks good wearing bright blue, see-through skirts and even pants-free blazer ensembles for events. This week, she wore hot pants and a sparkly bra top along with knee-high socks and heels for Beyoncé's big roller disco bash. She even brought along beau Machine Gun Kelly, staunchly crushing any MGK/Fox break-up rumors.
Zac Efron steps out for the first time since addressing plastic surgery rumours as he attends The Greatest Beer Run Ever premiere at the Toronto Film Festival
Zac Efron has stepped out for the first time since addressing rumours he'd had plastic surgery, as he attended the premiere of his new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. The actor, 34, recently revealed that his dramatically different face was the result of a shattered jaw...
Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cradle her baby bump on 2022 Emmys red carpet
Chrissy Teigen has shown off her baby bump at this year’s Emmy Awards, with the cookbook author’s husband John Legend cradling her pregnant stomach on the red carpet.The 36-year-old model arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday in a shimmering pink gown with multi-coloured sequins. She completed her look with a bright pink purse.Teigen was accompanied by her husband, who wore a cream jacket and pants with a checkered pattern. He completed the look with a white shirt and black bow tie, along with a pair of black loafers.While posing together on the red carpet,...
Emily Ratajkowski looks tiny next to supermodels Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk
Emily Ratajkowski is proving size does not matter. The model — who is 5-foot-7 — looked tiny while posing next to Shalom Harlow, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss during New York Fashion Week. The absolutely stunning group of women had just walked the Vogue World show, which took place Monday night, to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the fashion magazine when the photo was snapped and uploaded to Shayk’s Instagram. Although some of the other models were wearing platform shoes, fans couldn’t help but notice the massive height difference. “The height difference is crazy,” one follower commented, while another praised the “variety”...
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in 3D Floral Valentino Minidress to Celebrate the Pink PP Collection at Saks Fifth Avenue During NYFW
Nina Dobrev helped Valentino celebrate the brand’s Pink PP fall 2022 collection with a lunch on the Terrace at L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in New York on Thursday. Dobrev, who was the cohost for the event, was dressed by the brand in head-to-toe pink. Her look included a floral-appliquéd minidress with a matching bolero jacket, pink tights and strappy pink platform heels. Her signature accessory was a small pink bag. More from WWDLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Dobrev went for a natural makeup look with...
Does Hemorrhoid Cream Really Reduce Undereye Bags?
A hack for getting rid of undereye puffiness and wrinkles is going viral on TikTok. TikTok users claim hemorrhoid cream gets rid of undereye puffiness in just a few hours. We asked a dermatologist if it really works and whether it's safe. Every one of us has probably experienced waking...
Jason Momoa Debuts New Head Tattoo After Shaving Hair
Watch: Jason Momoa SHAVES His Head for a Good Cause. Jason Momoa now has a new 'do and a new tattoo. Less than two weeks after he shaved off some of his hair in a video message encouraging fans to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives, the Aquaman star debuted the fresh ink.
Cardi B Channels Marilyn Monroe With Bell-Sleeve Midi Dress & 6-Inch Louboutin Heels For Court Trial in NYC
Cardi B was dressed to the nines while appearing in Queens County Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday. The hip hop superstar looked gorgeous and glamorous as she made her way out of the courthouse. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was spotted out in a white midi dress by Proenza Schouler. The form-fitting garment had a plunging square neckline, a ruffled bodice and long bell sleeves with slits near the cuffs. Cardi swapped her usual dark tresses for ginger locs, which she parted on the side and styled in tousled curls, resembling the iconic Marylin Monroe’s hairstyle. To further accentuate her...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Responds to Backlash About Her Boohoo Collection
One quick scroll through Kourtney Kardashian Barker's social media platforms will show that she's has been embroiled in controversy lately, in large part because of her recent appointment as Boohoo's so-called "Sustainability Ambassador." But the 43-year-old entrepreneur and reality-TV star has opened up about her side of the story, using Instagram to release a statement about why she chose to partner with the fast-fashion retailer in that capacity.
Kim Kardashian's Skims launches fleece loungewear you can wear to the grocery store
This time, Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, clothing and loungewear brand, launched the Cotton Fleece collection, featuring an array of products you can mix and match for ultimate comfort. "This new, must-have lineup of super soft fleece will set you up for all-day comfort from indoor lounging, outdoor errands and everything...
People are praising Selena Gomez’s bedazzled white gown at Emmy Awards: ‘A real life Disney princess’
Fans are applauding the sparkling white gown that Selena Gomez wore at this year’s Emmy Awards.At the 74th annual award show on Monday, the 30-year-old actor appeared on stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.For the occasion, she chose a white halter gown that bedazzled with sequins, which she paired with green tassel earrings to match her green-coloured nails. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a bun.On Twitter, multiple fans went on to praise the “Good for You” singer’s look and her performance in her Hulu show.“Selena Gomez...
