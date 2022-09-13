ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton, NY

96.9 WOUR

Believe it or Not! Massive NY Halloween Display Recognized by Ripley’s

Believe it or not! A massive Halloween display in New York has made it's way into Ripley's Believe It or Not. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. A pair of Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships sat on a lawn in Rochester, New York. It was so massive it caught the attention of Ripley's Believe it or Not. "The funny thing is I didn't see that message for 26 weeks," said creator Tony DeMatteo. "I finally got back to them and they wanted to put my display in their book."
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York

One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
Hilton, NY
mhflsentinel.com

You’re Invited To The Greater Rochester Book People’s Party

Let’s talk books at the Greater Rochester Book People’s Party on September 23, 4 to 6 p.m., at Book Culture Pittsford. The following panelists will start the conversation. Judith Ellison Shenouda. Author, Editor, and Indie Publisher of books for living well and feeling good. Owner of Shenouda Associates Inc., a provider of Technical, Marketing, and Business Communications.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: New York has the 3rd highest hospital costs in the country. Here’s how you can save

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re number three! But this isn’t a list we’re especially proud of. A new study done Quote Wizard by LendingTree found New York has the third highest hospital costs in the country. And we can all blame COVID. The expenses that New York hospitals pay per patient increased 20 percent from 2019 to 2020. And that means our insurance premiums are on the rise as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later

Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating after Finger Lakes Welcome Center was vandalized

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department has released photos of two women they are looking to identify. The women might be connected to vandalized property at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Police say on Monday officers responded to the welcome center and learned that 11,000 dollars worth of...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

Hillary Clinton Has Big Plans For Upstate New York This Month

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is coming to Upstate New York this month for a public address that’s very near to her heart. Clinton has recently been in the headlines for an interview with CBS News saying that she will not run for President again after her 2016 loss.
Big Frog 104

24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
PENFIELD, NY
