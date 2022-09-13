ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country music stars to perform at ‘Kentucky Rising’ concert for flood relief

By Braxton Caudill
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A concert benefitting eastern Kentucky flood relief, and featuring some familiar Kentucky stars, is set to be held in Lexington.

“Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on Oct. 11 and features the likes of Chris Stapelton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

According to the concert’s website, all net proceeds will go to the “Kentucky Rising Fund”, which supports flood relief and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The fund helps provide immediate needs to families in the affected region and supports long-term recovery efforts.

Concert tickets go on sale on Sept. 16. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 15.

To purchase tickets, and learn more about the event, visit kentuckyrising.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

