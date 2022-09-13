Read full article on original website
Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Lou’s View
There’s only one covered bridge in Clinton County. It didn’t used to be that way. There used to be several—I can name at least three, offhand. But most of them were destroyed over the years—The most obvious story is the Jay Street Bridge in Lock Haven, which burned down in January of 1919 because a cheated-upon wife set it on fire.
Lock Haven Nursing Honor Society Establishes ‘Scrubs for Students’ Uniform Closet
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The 2022 Nursing Honor Society at Commonwealth University’s Lock Haven campus has established an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) uniform closet to help decrease the financial strain of nursing school. The “Scrubs for Students” closet is open to all nursing students who are...
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates Kick-Off of 23rd Class!
LOCK HAVEN, PA- Sixteen new participants of Leadership Clinton County recently gathered for an extensive two-day opening retreat to kick-off their training as future leaders of Clinton County. Participants were involved in a variety of communication and teambuilding exercises. These exercises were designed to help the participants get acquainted, learn...
Thousands of books, media for sale at Annual Book Sale
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The scent of old paper and books lingered on the patio at the Ross Library Tuesday evening during the ticketed Preview Sale. The event, which granted early-bird book sale access coupled with wine, cheese, and other refreshments, was buzzing with activity prior to the 5pm start time. There were around two dozen or so people perusing the tables shortly after opening.
Multiple economic projects remain in play in western Clinton County
MACKEYVILLE, PA – Three potential job-producing projects remain on the board in western Clinton County, part of an economic update from Mike Flanagan, President/CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. Flanagan delivered his report Wednesday evening at the annual partnership membership meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Flanagan...
Drought Watch Remains in Clinton, Centre and 34 Other Counties, DEP Asks For Continued Voluntary Water Conservation
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Tuesday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch, with continued voluntary water conservation requested. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see...
September offers best time to view elk herd
Western Clinton County- The sound of elk bugles and the spectacle of seeing to huge, bruising elk spar is something literally out of a wildlife television show. Those things can easily be seen on a regular basis in Western Clinton County and it has already begun. The annual elk rut...
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments
HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
Farm-City Family Festival Saturday in Mackeyville
MACKEYVILLE, PA- The Farm-City Family Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday September 17th at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Mackeyville. Admission and Parking are free for this family oriented event. The annual event celebrates agriculture’s important relationship to its urban neighbors in creating stronger and healthier communities.
Lady Wildcat Tennis shuts down Milton 5-0
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Lady Wildcat Tennis team had a strong showing Tuesday downing visiting Milton 5-0. The win puts Coach Pete Wert’s team 5 – 3 on the season. Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to take on Danville on Wednesday at 4p.m. CM....
Selinsgrove downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 6-2
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- The Central Mountain Boys soccer faced a tough PHAC opponent in Selinsgrove Tuesday night. Coach Billy Hook Said, “Wanting to see what we were made of, we stayed with our attacking style of play. That put a big strain on our outside midfielders though, and they made us pay for it. 4 goals in the first half for Selinsgrove were tough to come back from. Making a few tactical adjustments for the second half, we gave our defense more support. 2 more goals from Selinsgrove made it 6-0, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.”
Lady Wildcat Cross Country finish 2nd at Meet
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Lady Wildcat Cross Country team took second Tuesday against Lewisburg, Mountain Carmel and Midd-West at LHU’s West Branch XC Course. Coach Scott Bair said, “The girls had new PR’s from Abbey Wolfe, Sophia Croce, Calienna Cardinal, Gracie Johnson, and Chloe Corbin....
Williamsport downs Wildcat Boys Soccer 2-1
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA- Central Mountain Wildcat soccer team hosted PHAC opponent Williamsport for a showdown at Malinak Stadium Thursday night. The first half of the game both teams were busy trying to create scoring opportunities, shots on goal, and dangerous set pieces. It was a 0-0 tie at halftime.
PSU prepares to head to Auburn
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – No. 22/23 Penn State goes on the road to take on Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: The Nittany Lions will take on Auburn for the fourth time...
