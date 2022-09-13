ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

2 teens arrested in probe of drug overdoses at Bernstein High School in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers are in-custody for the death of a Southern California teen who took pills laced with fentanyl. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students -- one of whom died -- while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation

SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 8

Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home

SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Harassing#Violent Crime
CBS 8

Arrest made after woman was found in Pacific Beach with gunshot wound

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday are investigating the death of a 65-year-old Hispanic woman in Pacific Beach. San Diego Police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found bystanders attempting to help a woman suffering from gunshot wounds near the beach on Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Pesticides found in San Diego's urban waterways, putting bees in danger

SAN DIEGO — Environment California, an organization aiming to make the world a greener, healthier place say pesticides in our urban waterways are putting bees in danger. Thursday morning, the group announced a new interactive map to showing surface water imidacloprid, a type of neonicotinoid pesticide linked to bee die-off, has been found in many urban waterways in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians

SAN DIEGO — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy