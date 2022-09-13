Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested in probe of drug overdoses at Bernstein High School in Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers are in-custody for the death of a Southern California teen who took pills laced with fentanyl. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students -- one of whom died -- while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation
SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
Castle Park parent plans to sue Sweetwater District after son breaks ankle at school
SAN DIEGO — A Castle Park High School parent is preparing to take legal action against the Sweetwater School District after her son broke his ankle at school, saying it could have been prevented. “I feel like it was something that shouldn't have really happened. I'm a little upset....
Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home
SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man who shot and killed a hotel valet in the Gaslamp in August 2021 found guilty of murder
SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old San Diego man has been found guilty of murdering a hotel valet worker who was gunned down outside of the Pendry Hotel in the Gaslamp in April 2021. A jury today, September 14, found Travis Sarreshteh guilty of murder, attempted murder, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
Arrest made after woman was found in Pacific Beach with gunshot wound
SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday are investigating the death of a 65-year-old Hispanic woman in Pacific Beach. San Diego Police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found bystanders attempting to help a woman suffering from gunshot wounds near the beach on Mission Boulevard and Reed Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Pesticides found in San Diego's urban waterways, putting bees in danger
SAN DIEGO — Environment California, an organization aiming to make the world a greener, healthier place say pesticides in our urban waterways are putting bees in danger. Thursday morning, the group announced a new interactive map to showing surface water imidacloprid, a type of neonicotinoid pesticide linked to bee die-off, has been found in many urban waterways in California.
El Cajon mayor voices frustration over San Diego County 'dumping a massive number of homeless people in El Cajon'
SAN DIEGO — El Cajon is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness arriving to the city and using hotel vouchers. Mayor Bill Wells said the police department reached out to every hotel and motel in the city over the weekend. That's when they learned about 1/5th of hotel rooms are being occupied by someone with a voucher.
'Dude! Be cool. Don't dump.' | Project Clean Water launches campaign to protect water quality in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego county-wide initiative is aiming to protect water quality in our region. It's called "Dude! Be cool. Don't dump." The public education campaign by "Project Clean Water" is aimed at raising awareness about what dumping is and the positive impacts properly disposing of waste has on our communities.
'Escaramuzas' in San Diego keep Mexico's oldest equestrian tradition alive
SAN DIEGO — A group of young girls from Chula Vista and Bonita have continued a traditional Mexican equestrian sport here in San Diego. The sport is called Escaramuza Charreria and their team name is called El Lucero, it's an all women's horseback riding team that competes against other women's teams in Mexico.
Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians
SAN DIEGO — California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to...
SUV goes off cliff in Carlsbad
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators were trying to figure out why the driver of an SUV drove off a cliff in the Carlsbad area early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Carlsbad Blvd. and Solamar Dr., according to authorities. According to...
Mexican Independence Day celebrated at Barrio Logan's iconic Chicano Park
SAN DIEGO — The Mexican community is celebrating Mexican Independence Day. The community gathered at the iconic Chicano park - the heart of Barrio Logan, with music, traditional bright-colored dance outfits, food and much more. The event, organized by Union del Barrio, a political organization, was meant to celebrate...
Pacific Beach neighbors revved up about speeding on their street
SAN DIEGO — Cars zipping through a residential neighborhood in Pacific Beach have people who live there revved up. Families say they've complained to the city and police. But cars continue to speed past the posted 25 mph speed limit on Turquoise Street near an elementary school. CBS 8...
San Diego climate group sues city over lack of enforcement and unidentified funding for its Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria praised his Climate Action Plan and its goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 as long overdue and said that failing to act would have monumental impacts. "The financial cost and human consequences of inaction are almost unimaginable. We must act...
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
