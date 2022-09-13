Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn Matchups: CD East at Cumberland Valley (9/16/22)
CD East (2-1) at Cumberland Valley (3-0) When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Mifflin County leans on Deakon Schaeffer, active defense to defeat host Lower Dauphin
Mifflin County did more than establish the run game Thursday at Hersheypark Stadium. When the Huskies needed a big conversion, Landen Eichhorn displayed poise and leadership and made the best decision any quarterback could make. He got the ball to his best playmakers.
Marcus Sweeney goes 94 yards and Hershey hangs on to upset Cedar Cliff for first win of season
CAMP HILL – Field position and fate had not been kind to the Hershey football team throughout the majority of Thursday night’s Keystone Division game against Cedar Cliff. In fact, even after a defensive score brought the Trojans within 6 points early in the fourth quarter, their task remained formidable. Hershey was once again backed up against its own end zone, facing a third-and-18 from its own 6 with the clock nearing the 4-minute mark.
Hershey tennis stays perfect with Cumberland Valley win
Hershey improved to 7-0 Thursday with a 4-1 tennis win against Cumberland Valley.
Kaylee Zellers, Anna Wolfgang lead Central Dauphin field hockey past Carlisle
Kaylee Zellers had two goals Thursday for Central Dauphin in a 2-0 win over Carlisle.
Steel Bayer’s 2 goals help East Pennsboro boys soccer down Milton Hershey
Steel Bayer scored two goals Thursday to lead East Pennsboro to a 2-0 win against Milton Hershey. Gio Esposito had an assist.
Thursday night starts off Week four of High School Football
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thursday night kicked off week four of the high school football season. Some big time matchups included Bishop McDevitt along with a furious comeback from Hershey and a big win from Mifflin county.
Kosta Giannaris’ 2 goals help Bishop McDevitt down Harrisburg
Kosta Giannaris scored a pair of goals Thursday for Bishop McDevitt in a 4-0 win over Harrisburg.
Landon Keyser helps Middletown land boys soccer win against Susquehanna Township
Landon Keyser had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead Middletown to a 2-0 boys soccer win over Susquehanna Township.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Four potential ‘upsets’ in week 4, plus Cumberland Valley’s Paddy Hernjak, coach Josh Oswalt on early success
We mentioned Cumberland Valley’s brisk beginning to the 2022 high school football season. So, naturally, spending a little time with two of the architects behind the Eagles’ 3-0 record is appropriate. On this edition of the Pa. HSFB Report, we caught up with WR-DB Paddy Hernjak and head...
Marquese Williams’ three first-half touchdowns help Bishop McDevitt blow past Palmyra
PALMYRA— Bishop McDevitt was the clear favorite going into Thursday night’s football game against Palmyra, however, the Crusaders struggled finding a rhythm early on and got off to a more sluggish start than usual. The defending 4A state runner-ups had a few miscues on their opening drive— Palmyra...
Hershey rallies in fourth to stun Cedar Cliff
Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff looked to have week four of the high school football season in the bag, but Hershey was hungry for their first win of the season. The Colts took a 17-0 lead into halftime and led 20-7 in the fourth quarter, but back to back touchdowns from the Trojans […]
Chase Regan’s pick-6, Riley Robell’s sack lead Bishop McDevitt’s defensive efforts in 49-3 win against Palmyra
Bishop McDevitt’s high-powered offense has gotten most of the headlines this season, but the Crusaders have title hopes, and there is an old saying about that. Something defense winning championships.
Team speed and maturity are two factors in East Pennsboro’s 3-0 start
It was how the action unfolded that caught the attention of John Denniston and his East Pennsboro coaching staff. The Panthers were participants in a stacked 7-on-7 competition at Penn State one summer day with some of Pennsylvania’s top-ratings programs.
Justin Clegg’s goal lifts West Perry boys soccer to win against Shippensburg
Justin Clegg scored the deciding goal for West Perry Thursday in a 1-0 win over Shippensburg. Clegg found the back of the net after Garrett Bartlow’s corner kick was redirected by Josiah Twigg. Clegg was there to put it in.
Coach’s Cut: Manheim Central’s Dave Hahn on Barons hot start
(WHTM) — There is enough history with the Manheim Central Barons to fill a textbook, and head coach Dave Hahn is no stranger to that. Making the District playoffs four of the last five seasons, making the postseason isn’t enough for the Barons. The 2003 PIAA State Champions, three-time state runners up, and 18-time District […]
Saxton Suchanic’s big play nets big turnout as Central York sophomore wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Saxton Suchanic has played just three varsity football games but he is already dreaming big. The Central York sophomore cornerback and receiver talks about setting records and winning championships before his high school days are done. He also knows, though, that it is going to be hard to top last...
Francis and Grace Maury each score goal in 2-1 Trinity girls soccer win over Camp Hill
Grace Maury and Francis Maury each scored a goal Thursday to lead Trinity to a 2-1 win over Camp Hill.
Haley Noblit’s 2 goals help Greencastle-Antrim to win against Northern
Haley Noblit scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 3-1 win over Northern. Ryle Henson also had a goal for the Blue Devils.
