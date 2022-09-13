CAMP HILL – Field position and fate had not been kind to the Hershey football team throughout the majority of Thursday night’s Keystone Division game against Cedar Cliff. In fact, even after a defensive score brought the Trojans within 6 points early in the fourth quarter, their task remained formidable. Hershey was once again backed up against its own end zone, facing a third-and-18 from its own 6 with the clock nearing the 4-minute mark.

