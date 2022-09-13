Read full article on original website
Customs and Border Protection net $4 million in hard narcotics seizures
San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted the smuggling of $4 million dollars worth of narcotics in the first week of September. The recent interceptions totaled over 820 pounds and come on the heels of other noteworthy narcotics seizures reported at...
3 found shot in Otay Mountain Wilderness
Three people were being treated for gunshot wounds Thursday morning after they were found by Border Patrol agents in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, authorities said.
Charges dropped against retired Navy Admiral in 'Fat Leonard' case
The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that, in exchange for steering business toward GDMA, the officers accepted expensive meals, fancy hotels and the services of prostitutes, all on Francis' dime.
Shooting Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness, Another Man Found Dead in Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. They found the undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, spokesman Eric Lavergne said.
Pesticides found in San Diego's urban waterways, putting bees in danger
SAN DIEGO — Environment California, an organization aiming to make the world a greener, healthier place say pesticides in our urban waterways are putting bees in danger. Thursday morning, the group announced a new interactive map to showing surface water imidacloprid, a type of neonicotinoid pesticide linked to bee die-off, has been found in many urban waterways in California.
'Escaramuzas' in San Diego keep Mexico's oldest equestrian tradition alive
SAN DIEGO — A group of young girls from Chula Vista and Bonita have continued a traditional Mexican equestrian sport here in San Diego. The sport is called Escaramuza Charreria and their team name is called El Lucero, it's an all women's horseback riding team that competes against other women's teams in Mexico.
'Dude! Be cool. Don't dump.' | Project Clean Water launches campaign to protect water quality in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A San Diego county-wide initiative is aiming to protect water quality in our region. It's called "Dude! Be cool. Don't dump." The public education campaign by "Project Clean Water" is aimed at raising awareness about what dumping is and the positive impacts properly disposing of waste has on our communities.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
Body found in Tijuana River channel
Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday in the Tijuana River channel, police said.
This Houseboat Washed Up in Coronado –Shingles, Sliding Doors & All — During Storm Kay
It’s not what you usually see at the beach. On Breaker’s Beach, part of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, there is a blue and tan rectangular structure sitting squarely on top of what used to be a floating barge. It has several glass windows and a large opening leading to what looks to be a deck. The roof is even complete with shingles.
Father who brought child into elephant enclosure sentenced to four years probation
A father who entered an elephant enclosure with his daughter at the San Diego Zoo has been sentenced to four years probation.
'Invisible' crime of extortion takes a heavy toll on Tijuana, according to new study
Extortion in Tijuana is more rampant than originally thought and contributes to the city’s high rate of violent crime, according to a new study by researchers from UC San Diego and Mexico. The report, which is due to be published on the UCSD Center for U.S-Mexican Studies’ website Monday,...
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Fishermen spotted two extremely rare megamouth sharks off the coast of San Diego. The sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history. "We didn't really process the rarity of the situation until later on," said Val Costescu. Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang...
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
SAN DIEGO — In April 2020, in hopes of stemming the rising tide of COVID, the city of San Diego closed a mile-stretch of Diamond Street in Pacific Beach, from the seawall to Haines Street. The closure was part of the city's Slow Streets Program, an initiative, according to...
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
Lowriding: More than cars and cruising
Lowriding is an American pastime, born in the barrios of California. But it's often misunderstood.
Ex-CBP officer sentenced to prison for excessive use of force
On August 2019, Valenzuela was caught on camera yanking a driver out of a car and slamming him to the ground. Prosecutors argued he tried to cover up the incident by lying about it several times and on a written report.
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
2 teens arrested in probe of drug overdoses at Bernstein High School in Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers are in-custody for the death of a Southern California teen who took pills laced with fentanyl. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students -- one of whom died -- while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
