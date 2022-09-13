ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Customs and Border Protection net $4 million in hard narcotics seizures

San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted the smuggling of $4 million dollars worth of narcotics in the first week of September. The recent interceptions totaled over 820 pounds and come on the heels of other noteworthy narcotics seizures reported at...
CBS 8

Pesticides found in San Diego's urban waterways, putting bees in danger

SAN DIEGO — Environment California, an organization aiming to make the world a greener, healthier place say pesticides in our urban waterways are putting bees in danger. Thursday morning, the group announced a new interactive map to showing surface water imidacloprid, a type of neonicotinoid pesticide linked to bee die-off, has been found in many urban waterways in California.
CBS 8

Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Fishermen spotted two extremely rare megamouth sharks off the coast of San Diego. The sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history. "We didn't really process the rarity of the situation until later on," said Val Costescu. Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang...
CBS 8

2 teens arrested in probe of drug overdoses at Bernstein High School in Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO — Two teenagers are in-custody for the death of a Southern California teen who took pills laced with fentanyl. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students -- one of whom died -- while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
CBS 8

CBS 8

