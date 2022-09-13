Read full article on original website
Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
Wahconah Boys Win Big in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Brody Calvert had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Lenox. Ryan Adams scored twice, and Ryan Marauszwski assisted on a pair of goals. Alex Perenick also scored a goal in the win.
Taconic Golfers Earn First Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
Wahconah Boys Dominate at Home
DALTON, Mass. – The Wahconah boys cross country team Wednesday took the top six places in a three-team meet on its home course to pick up a pair of dual meet wins. Riley Gladu crossed the finish line first in 17 minutes, 55.20 seconds, about five seconds ahead of teammate Cadighan Gladu.
Monument Mountain Boys Shut Out Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Monument Mountain boys soccer team went into Thursday’s Churchill League match at Mount Greylock a little shorthanded. The Spartans finished it even more shorthanded but with a win in their hands. Sam Higa redirected a Sam Yeung free kick in the 32nd minute, and...
Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten
SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
Wahconah Volleyball Edges Turners Falls
DALTON, Mass. -- Olivia Mason and McKenzie LaBier each had six kills Wednesday as the Wahconah volleyball team defeated Turners Falls in four sets. LaBier also had three blocks and an ace in the 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24 thriller. "Wahconah almost finished in three sets after trailing 12-22," coach Dave...
Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
High School Football Game of the Week Preview: No. 8 Agawam, No. 11 Holyoke bring contrasting offenses into matchup (video)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Friday’s Game of the Week will showcase two teams with contrasting offenses. No. 8 Agawam is leaning on its rushing game this fall. With most of the program’s offensive line back...
Culver Wins Girls Race at Reid
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenox junior Alice Culver ran a 6 minute, 46 second mile pace Wednesday to beat the field by more than a minute in a five-team cross country race at Reid Middle School. Culver finished in 21:02.01 to lead three Millionaires in the top five. Her teammates...
Nelson, Monument Mountain Girls Win Second Straight
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Jade Nelson scored in the 35th minute Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Southwick. Colette Hartcorn assisted on Nelson’s game-winner as the Spartans earned their second straight win. Monument Mountain (2-1-1) goes to Northampton on Friday.
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton
LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
