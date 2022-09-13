Read full article on original website
Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
Franklin Tech Golfers Top McCann Tech
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Franklin Tech golf team Thursday posted a 23-1 win over McCann Tech at the Thomas Memorial Golf Course. Keeghen Scott picked up the lone win for the Hornets in the No. 2 match, falling to the Eagles’ Alex Suda, 3-1. McCann Tech (2-2)...
Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
Monument Mountain Boys Shut Out Mount Greylock
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Monument Mountain boys soccer team went into Thursday’s Churchill League match at Mount Greylock a little shorthanded. The Spartans finished it even more shorthanded but with a win in their hands. Sam Higa redirected a Sam Yeung free kick in the 32nd minute, and...
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten
SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
Taconic Golfers Earn First Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
Hampshire Girls Soccer Edges Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Hampshire girls soccer team Wednesday earned a 2-1 win over Pittsfield. Molly Pope scored a goal for the Generals, who slipped to 0-4 but also gave up the fewest goals it has allowed in a game during that start. “The girls played so well today,...
Wahconah Boys Win Big in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Brody Calvert had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Lenox. Ryan Adams scored twice, and Ryan Marauszwski assisted on a pair of goals. Alex Perenick also scored a goal in the win.
Pittsfield Boys Earn Draw Against Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson scored Thursday as the Pittsfield boys soccer team earned a 1-1 tie against Agawam. Shepardson’s unassisted goal came three minutes into the match. Ethan Breitmaier played a strong game in the back to help Pittsfield preserve the lead until Agawam managed to score...
McCann Tech Boys Cross Country Goes 2-1 at Frontier Meet
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys cross country team Wednesday opened the season by going 2-1 in a four-team meet at Frontier Regional. Daniel McGrory and Brandon Miller finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Hornets, who beat Hopkins Academy, 17-43, and Mahar, 19-39. The Hornets...
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton
LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
North Adams Country Singer Releases New Single
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — CJ Field went to Nashville more than a decade ago to focus on being a solo artist and a professional songwriter. His career has taken him all over the East Coast and country joints throughout the South. Despite his travels, he has kept the spirit...
Berkshire region real estate sales
15 West Road: Colin S. Nissan and Emily B. Nissan of Alford to Artur Sapek and Mollie Conlee, $1,750,000 on 09/02/2022. 32 Algerie Road: Carl F Goodman RET and Carl F. Goodman of Becket to Susan M. Meagher and Kerry J. Denvir, $655,000 on 08/29/2022. 684 Leonhardt Road: Brian Mccarty...
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
