FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Wins on Road to Go to 5-0
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Brenna McNeice recorded 10 aces and 22 assists Thursday to lead the Taconic volleyball team in a three-set win at Holyoke. McNeice also had eight digs for the Thunder, which overcame a shaky start in the first set and kept its record perfect at 5-0. “The...
iBerkshires.com
Steuernagle Leads Eagles Past Gateway
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Gateway. Steuernagle scored the game-winner with an assist from Julianna Valentini. Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex then added first-half goals to give the Eagles...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Volleyball Sweeps Mount Everett to Stay Unbeaten
SHEFFIELD, Mass. –Taconic captains Brenna McNeice and Ciana Bennett led the way Wednesday as the Thunder volleyball team swept Mount Everett and improved to 4-0 this season. Bennett had 15 digs, four aces and 14 serve receives, and McNeice passed out 15 assists to go with seven digs, seven aces and a pair of kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 win.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Boys Win Big in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. – Brody Calvert had a hat trick and assisted on a goal Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Lenox. Ryan Adams scored twice, and Ryan Marauszwski assisted on a pair of goals. Alex Perenick also scored a goal in the win.
iBerkshires.com
Meczywor, Hurricanes Post Road Shutout
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Zamira Sambert scored midway through the first half, and the Hoosac Valley girls soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Springfield Central on Wednesday. The Eagles started the game strong, but Hoosac Valley was able to make an adjustment and build possession, Hoosac Valley coach Mark Ziaja said.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Golfers Earn First Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Jackson Molleur carded a 5-over-par 40 on Wednesday at Berkshire HIlls Country Club to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to its first win of the fall, a 173-197 victory over Mount Everett. Camdyn McKillop and Mitchell Hall each finished at 43, and...
iBerkshires.com
Franklin Tech Golfers Top McCann Tech
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Franklin Tech golf team Thursday posted a 23-1 win over McCann Tech at the Thomas Memorial Golf Course. Keeghen Scott picked up the lone win for the Hornets in the No. 2 match, falling to the Eagles’ Alex Suda, 3-1. McCann Tech (2-2)...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Boys Soccer Downs Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Hoosac Valley boys soccer team Wednesday won its second game in two days, beating Commerce, 2-1. Dylan Rohlfs and Ian Godfrey each scored a goal. David Scholz and Evan Richardson were credited with assists. The Hurricanes (3-1) host Taconic on Saturday morning.
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Cross Country Goes 2-1 at Frontier Meet
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys cross country team Wednesday opened the season by going 2-1 in a four-team meet at Frontier Regional. Daniel McGrory and Brandon Miller finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to lead the Hornets, who beat Hopkins Academy, 17-43, and Mahar, 19-39. The Hornets...
iBerkshires.com
McKillop, Taconic Golfers Down Lee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Camdyn McKillop carded a 3-over 38 at Berkshire Hills Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Taconic golf team to a 180-200 win over Lee. McKillop birdied the par-3 fifth hole to help the Thunder win their second match in as many days. Jackson Molleur...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Starts Strong, Shuts Out Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The McCann Tech boys soccer team Wednesday used a strong start to their game to continue a strong start to their season. The Hornets scored their second goal of the game on their fourth corner kick of the afternoon before six minutes elapsed in an eventual 5-0 win over Drury.
iBerkshires.com
Culver Wins Girls Race at Reid
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Lenox junior Alice Culver ran a 6 minute, 46 second mile pace Wednesday to beat the field by more than a minute in a five-team cross country race at Reid Middle School. Culver finished in 21:02.01 to lead three Millionaires in the top five. Her teammates...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Girls Fall to Northampton
LENOX, Mass. – It was a tough showing for the Lenox girls soccer team Wednesday as they took a 3-0 loss against Northampton. The Millionaires started the game on a positive note with some nice play in the midfield working passes in and out. It wasn’t until the first...
iBerkshires.com
KJ Nosh Takes Torchia League Title
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- KJ Nosh got six straight hits to open the bottom of the first en route to a 12-6 win over Club Wyndham Wednesday to clinch the Pat Torchia Women's Softball League Championship. KJ Nosh took the best-of-three championship series in two games. It took a 6-3...
iBerkshires.com
25th MCLA Golf Classic Sept. 19
NORTH ADAMS, MASS.—The 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval (formerly Cranwell Resort) in Lenox. The Golf Classic serves as a major fundraiser for the College’s Athletic Department. Over the years, the Classic has netted $25,000 to $40,000 annually to support MCLA’s student-athletes.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown's Route 7 Bridge Closed for Resurfacing Sept. 16 to 19
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will temporarily close the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simonds Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Discusses Taconic Transition to Vocational Focus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee discussed the concerns raised by community members regarding Taconic High School transition to vocational focus. Committee members on Wednesday said residents have been expressing their unease about the decision, questioning how this would affect the students' lives if they decide to go to college instead of continuing the vocational path.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Country Singer Releases New Single
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — CJ Field went to Nashville more than a decade ago to focus on being a solo artist and a professional songwriter. His career has taken him all over the East Coast and country joints throughout the South. Despite his travels, he has kept the spirit...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
iBerkshires.com
Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
